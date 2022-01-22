WWE Icon Will Reportedly Be at the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is one of the most entertaining WWE events of the year, and one of the hallmarks of the event is surprise appearances. There are still a number of open slots in both the Men’s and Women’s Rumble matches that are set to be revealed the night of, and while this latest reveal isn’t involved in either at the moment, it is still cool that he’ll be in attendance. PWInsider has confirmed that The Undertaker is slated to be in attendance at the Rumble, though what he is doing at the Rumble remains in question.

Undertaker, aka Mark Calaway, might just be attending to support his wife Michelle McCool, who is competing in the Women’s Rumble match. If that’s the case, I’m pretty sure the camera will still find Undertaker in the crowd and that someone will point it out on commentary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Calaway could also be there to film new material for the WWE Network and Peacock as part of a Rumble special or something related to him. That said, when it comes to The Undertaker, many will start to consider a what-if scenario where he actually jumps into the ring or starts some sort of program in the lead-up to WrestleMania.

While anything is possible in the WWE, Undertaker making a return to the ring is probably not likely. He has since retired from active wrestling, wrestling his last match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in the famous Boneyard match. Still, maybe he’ll pop up just to distract someone for old time’s sake.

Here’s the current Royal Rumble card and confirmed entrants:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble (Johnny Knoxville, Big E, AJ Styles, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, TBA)

Women’s Royal Rumble (Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, TBA)

What do you think of the card so far and who else do you want to see in the Rumble matches? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!