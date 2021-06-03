WWE: Here's The Text Superstars Received After The Latest Releases

✖

The world of professional wrestling was reeling earlier this week when the WWE announced that it would be releasing some of its biggest superstars, with the likes of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, and Santana Garrett splitting ways with the organization. In a recently released leaked text, the message that was sent to World Wrestling Entertainment superstars regarding these major releases has dropped, giving fans an idea of the company's rationale in letting these wrestlers go and shocking numerous wrestling fans in the process.

In a text message that was released by outlet PW Insider, the current head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, revealed why the likes of Braun, Lana, Aleister, and Ruby were let go from the roster, sighting that "budget cuts" were the reasoning behind the controversial decision:

"Due to Budget cuts the following talent were released today. Braun Strowman, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Santana Garrett, Ruby Riott, and Aleister Black."

(Photo: WWE)

Of course, wrestling fans are taking this explanation with a grain of salt, considering that the WWE has seen their profits skyrocket in the past year or so, especially with 2020 being marked as the most profitable year for the company ever. In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization decided to make some serious changes to their events, with live events being nigh impossible to pull off and implementing some new storytelling tactics and the "Thunderdome" to help push their profitability higher.

Many fans, and folks in the industry, believe that these recent releases might be a sign that Vince McMahon is looking to sell the company, attempting to "cut the fat" before the organization can be put on the market. With NBC Universal recently acquiring the streaming rights to WWE's live events and countless videos that were originally housed on "The Network", this certainly lends credence to the idea that World Wrestling Entertainment might have new owners soon.

When the WWE has released superstars over the past year or so, many fans have kept a close eye on the talent to see if they will eventually make their way to their major competition, with All Elite Wrestling not being shy about picking up some of the wrestlers that Vince let loose. While the future of these released wrestlers is still up in the air, fans will definitely be keeping an eye on them.

Via PW Insider