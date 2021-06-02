Will Lana Reunite With Miro Following Her WWE Release
Lana was one of the six wrestlers released by WWE on Wednesday, bringing her eight-year run with the company to an end. While "The Ravishing Russian" has already found success outside of WWE via social media and in a few film roles, fans are already curious about her future in the wrestling business. Some are already pushing for her to reunite with her husband, Miro, who is currently dominating All Elite Wrestling as the TNT Champion. You can see some of those fans pushing for the reunion in the list below.
What do you think Lana should do next? Should she and Miro reunite in AEW to recapture the magic from their early years in the WWE? Let us know in the comments below!
Lana & Miro's Reaction
You can’t soar with the eagles if you’re hanging with the turkeys.— Miro (@ToBeMiro) June 2, 2021
I will never forget the fans, and the love they showed me. Whether it was a tank, power-suits, flags, CRUSH, Rusev, 900 partners, weddings or tables: I tried to always entertain you, and you definitely elevated me. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/n7W5i5KAMI— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) June 2, 2021
Together Again
I know the “go to AEW!” line is tired but I really hope Lana goes to AEW. Hearing her talk about how much she misses working with Miro makes me want to see them together again so bad!!!!— lizzy 🌸🇵🇸 (@lizzyxlucha) June 2, 2021
Break It!
The eventual Miro/CJ vs Cody/Brandi match will break Twitter.— R8ed Capital R (@R8edR_) June 2, 2021
Inevitable
I personally have zero interest in Lana reuniting with Miro, even if it feels inevitable. -J— Voices of Wrestling (@voiceswrestling) June 2, 2021
New Faction
Give me Miro, Kip Sabian, Anthony Ogogo and Lana in a classic anti-USA heel faction. I mean Fabulous Rougeau "All American Boys" kind of stuff.
If you want some extra heat bill Penelope Ford as "originally from Phoenix, AZ but now residing in Norfolk, England".— Mike Killam (@MikeKillam) June 2, 2021
She Makes The Cut
In my personal opinion, if I was Tony Khan, I might hire Lana as a favor to Miro. But I wouldn't bring in any of today's WWE releases. I think the current #AEW roster looks great.— Jim Valley (@JimValley) June 2, 2021
Amazing Potential
I want Lana with miro where they have full creative and show their amazing potential so bad https://t.co/A1HDNdLuVw— weathers40 (@weathers40) June 2, 2021