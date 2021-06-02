Will Lana Reunite With Miro Following Her WWE Release

Lana was one of the six wrestlers released by WWE on Wednesday, bringing her eight-year run with the company to an end. While "The Ravishing Russian" has already found success outside of WWE via social media and in a few film roles, fans are already curious about her future in the wrestling business. Some are already pushing for her to reunite with her husband, Miro, who is currently dominating All Elite Wrestling as the TNT Champion. You can see some of those fans pushing for the reunion in the list below.

What do you think Lana should do next? Should she and Miro reunite in AEW to recapture the magic from their early years in the WWE? Let us know in the comments below!