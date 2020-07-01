Jake Roberts Reacts to NXT Reviving The Great American Bash to Challenge AEW Fyter Fest

✖

WWE announced at the end of last week's NXT that they were reviving The Great American Bash branding for the next two weeks of NXT television. While they didn't say it out loud, the decision was made so NXT could go head-to-head with AEW's two special editions of AEW Dynamite known as Fyter Fest. Jake "The Snake" Roberts has firmly been on AEW's side ever since he arrived as an on-screen character earlier this year, and in a new interview with Wrestling Inc. the WWE Hall of Famer said he saw NXT's announcement as a clear sign that WWE was feeling the pressure from its main competition.

"Well, they feel the heat. You know, competition is good for everybody. It makes people step up their game. Obviously, I'm gonna tell you who I'm going for — AEW and just because I want to. I think they have a good product. It's a different product and different is good, especially with where WWE is and different is good. At the end of the day, competition is good because it just makes people go out there and work harder and that's great for the fans. The fans reap the benefits of that,"

Roberts never wrestled on any of the official Great American Bash cards back when it was a staple of Jim Crockett Promotions, the NWA or WCW, though he did wrestle a handful of house shows with the branding back in 1992.

Here's what AEW has planned for both nights of Fyter Fest. Both shows will take place at Daily's Place in Jacksonville.

Night 1

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Jake Hager

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Best Friends

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford

Jurassic Express vs. MJF and Wardlow

Private Party vs. Santana & Ortiz

Night 2

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade and The Lucha Bros.

Brodie Lee, Stu Grayson and Colt Cabana vs. SCU

Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela

Nyla Rose vs. TBD

And here's what NXT has announced for The Great American Bash so far. The shows will be held inside Full Sail Live in Orlando.

Night 1

Io Shirai vs. Sasha Banks

Dakota Kai vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tegan Nox — Winner gets an NXT Women's Championship Match

Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis — Strap Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Aliyah and Robert Stone

Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher

Night 2

NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship — Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee

