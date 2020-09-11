WWE's Jeff Hardy Wants to Bring Back Willow and Face The Fiend

✖

Jeff Hardy has been on a tear lately, capturing the Intercontinental Championship after a hard-fought battle against AJ Styles and a personal feud against Sheamus. The latter actually gave us a glimpse at Hardy's powerful alter ego, but we haven't since it since. Hardy is set to take on Styles in a much anticipated Championship rematch, but in a new interview with BT Sport Hardy brought up the possibility of his alter ego Willow making an appearance in WWE, and if he had his way it would be in a crazy program against Bray Wyatt's The Fiend. Hardy hasn't appeared as Willow yet in WWE, so this would be a pretty big deal for fans of the character.

“Willow is my go-to wrestling persona," Hardy said. "So, man, that’s another dream of mine that I would like to do before I’m done. To bring Willow into the WWE Universe and see what happens. I just have a strange feeling that something crazy cool could happen between Willow and ‘The Fiend.'”

That would certainly be a unique matchup and would give The Fiend another supernatural character to bounce off of. You can watch Hardy's full interview below.

Willow has been a favorite of Hardy's since before he joined WWE, and he had another run with him during his Impact days. It seems he wants one more go with the character before he retires, and I think a few fans of the WWE Universe would probably be interested in seeing how that plays out too.

Hardy will be in action against Styles on tonight's SmackDown, and you can find the official description of tonight's episode below.

Bayley will address her heinous attack on Sasha Banks, Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles will battle for the Intercontinental Championship, Bray Wyatt will unveil a new "Firefly Funhouse" creation, and more.

Here's what is on deck tonight:

Intercontinental Championship Match: Jeff Hardy vs AJ Styles

Bray Wyatt unveils new creation on Firefly Fun House

Bayley addresses Sasha Banks attack

Do you want to see Willow in WWE? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!