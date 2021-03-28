Watch: John Cena Reviews Shaq's AEW Dynamite Debut Match

✖

John Cena appeared on an episode of NBA on TNT earlier this week to promote the premiere of Wipeout as well as the upcoming James Gunn film The Suicide Squad. At one point Cena (dressed in his Peacemaker gear) was asked to review Shaquille O'Neal's first wrestling match on AEW Dynamite — where he took on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in a mixed tag match and wound up getting slammed through a pair of tables.

Cena, walking the tight rope of not mentioning WWE's competition in AEW, managed to praise O'Neal with his answer.

"Big Shaq, I've been sequester in a bunker here in Vancouver as they are really keeping the lock down to us," Cena said. "Now, I had heard you made your in-ring debut. I'm going to answer your question with a question. How did you feel about it? When it was all over, how did you feel about your performance?"

O'Neal responded as the highlights of the match played. "I went it wanting to represent you guys, right here [shown delivering a powerbomb to Rhodes] I'm giving a shoutout to Brodie Lee, power[bomb], I wanted to make it look good. Growing up I watched you guys, Junkyard Dog, Andre The Giant, Hulk Hogan, I just wanted to represent you guys. He [Cody] kind of poked me in my eye, caught me off guard, bodyslammed me into a table. I think I did pretty good.

"You are one of that Mt. Rushmore of sports entertainers," Cena responded. "It's a shame you were born so large and so gifted on the basketball court because you could have been something in WWE. I think you still can be."

Cena has repeatedly claimed in interviews that, due to COVID-19 restrictions and the filming schedule for HBO Max's Peacemaker.

"Currently, I'm in Vancouver shooting Peacemaker, the series for HBO Max," Cena told Sports Illustrated. "Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, upon return I would have to quarantine for another two weeks. Essentially, that would shut production down. Strictly based on the letter of the law right now, there is no logistical way I can be there. We film now until July."

"It's very difficult to say because I know it's going to be disappointing for a lot of people, but according to the letter of regulation right now, there is no mathematical way I can be at WrestleMania this year," he later added.