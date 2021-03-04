Watch: Shaq Gets Knocked Out by Cody Rhodes in AEW Dynamite Debut

✖

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal looked dominant in his first All Elite Wrestling match during this week's AEW Dynamite. And even though he and Jade Cargill were declared the winners of the mixed-tag match, Shaq wasn't conscious when it happened. The NBA Champion physically dominated Rhodes throughout the first half of the match, but "The American Nightmare" turned the tables when he nailed O'Neal with a running crossbody, sending both men out of the ring and through two tables set up at ringside.

With both men out, Red Velvet tried to capitalize by nailing Cargill with a Spear, but only managed a two count, Cargill then planted her with a Glam Slam for the win.

O'Neal was loaded onto a stretcher during the commercial break and carried into an ambulance outside of the amphitheater. However, when Tony Schiavone opened the back of the ambulance O'Neal had disappeared.

The former Los Angeles Laker kept his offense pretty simple, but he did manage to pull off a flawless powerbomb while paying tribute to Brodie Lee.

All Shaq slander is suspended for 90 days for this Brodie Lee tribute pic.twitter.com/XLsNWl9RCj — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) March 4, 2021

This story is developing...