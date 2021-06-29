John Cena Argues Why WWE Doesn't Need Him to Succeed

✖

John Cena has repeatedly confirmed in recent interviews that he'll be back in WWE soon, with the big rumor being he'll return in time to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam this coming August. But in a new interview with Complex News, he made the argument that WWE doesn't "need" him to succeed as they start touring the country again next month.

The 16-time world champion said (h/t Sportskeeda), "I relate a lot of things to WWE, and this one falls directly in that line. What was it like to join the WWE locker room? WWE is already a global phenomenon, with or without John Cena, and that's proven before I got there and certainly now that I'm not there anymore and they're still thriving... they don't need me. But it's such an honor and a privilege to walk in that locker room and be able to go out and perform."

A recent interview with Chris Van Vliet featured Cena talking about the possibility of finally having a heel run in WWE now that Roman Reigns is the company's top guy.

Now as WWE invests and builds its roster, it has a wealth of talent and truly has many anchors to the ship now. Certainly [with] Roman being a very, very marketable and definitive star. I think the reason for me not to explore that side is because WWE didn't feel confident they had any alternative [top star in the company]. And I respect that business choice, I really do. But now with them really laying their foundation for the future, even for life in the next decade or so, maybe... maybe. I don't know."

He has also highly of Reigns' transformation into "The Tribal Chief" on multiple occasions, even as Reigns openly threatens him not to come back.

"Roman is walking in his own steps, he follows in no one's footsteps," Cena told Bleacher Report back in April. "This happens every time a marquee attraction has moved on. I went through it, everybody said it with Steve [Austin] and The Rock and I understand that. But Roman is crafting his own path, and I think it's very important to say that he's doing a great job. I feel this is the best he's ever been and that comes with comfort. I don't know what got him over that hill, but he's over it and that's a very important one to jump over."