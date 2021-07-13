✖

John Cena is still wrestling at WWE's SummerSlam event next month, according to multiple reports that have dropped over the past 12 hours. The show's rumored main event of Cena vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship has been floating around for a couple of months, but fans were worried those plans had hit a snag when it was reported last week that Cena had been cast in Matthew Vaughn's new spy thriller Argylle, which is set to start filming in Europe next month. But both the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer and The Mat Men Podcast's Andrew Zarian stated that won't be an issue.

"The movie thing is not a hurdle. This is what I was told today," Dave Meltzer said on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestleTalk). "The movie thing's not a hurdle, and whatever it is, I don't know exactly what it is, but the belief is it's all going down. So, the match is happening."

Just an update on Cena and SummerSlam. Spoke to someone late last night and was told that his movie schedule is a "non-issue" and to still expect him to Wrestle at SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/veHCNvsYCp — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 13, 2021

Cena confirmed in a number of interviews while promoting F9 that he would be back in a WWE, but always stopped short of revealing any plans. He also spoke incredibly high of "The Tribal Chief."

"I also think that this time without an audience has allowed performers like let's say Roman Reigns for example, to unobstructively mold his character," Cena told Chris Van Vliet. "If you send Roman Reigns from city to city to city, with paying audience after paying audience, there may be some audiences that don't even care what he wants or has to say. They just want to boo him, or cheer him, or whatever. Without that, especially when developing a character, when trying to get the message across, when trying to hand someone your business card. I think Roman Reigns has absolutely needed this time, and in it he has developed himself, his personality - found out who he is. So now when he goes back to live audiences, they're not confused. He's spent this 15 month block defining who he is and he's the one that can benefit from this.

"Whereas established performers, I think I really would have had a tough time with no audiences," he added. "I as a performer, and what I enjoy out of the performance, I am happy for the WWE to have crowds again. I really look forward to getting back in front of those crowds. But I'm just happy for everybody that their music can hit and they can feel that genuine excitement that makes all of our hearts beat."