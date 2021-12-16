WWE: More Details on Kevin Owens’ New Contract

News broke on Wednesday morning that Kevin Owens had signed a new multi-year contract with the WWE as his current deal was set to expire next month. Following Fightful’s initial report, a few more details have emerged regarding Owens’ new deal. @WrestleVotes tweeted out shortly after, “I can add that WWE felt strongly in keeping Owens & wanted to get this deal done for a while now. I’d imagine KO will remain part of the main event scene going forward.”

Dave Meltzer then appeared on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, stating that the contract was in the range of two to three million dollars. He also added that, unfortunately, it doesn’t come with a “No Cut” clause, meaning Owens could theoretically be released at any time. WWE has cut more than 80 wrestlers this year, with the overwhelming majority being labeled as budget cuts.

Owens will compete in the WWE Championship match at Day 1 on New Year’s Day alongside Big E, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. The Canadian star has not held a championship since his third reign as United States Champion in 2017. Earlier this year he celebrated the five-year anniversary of winning the Universal Championship, his lone world title reign in WWE.

“Man, the last five years have been a roller coaster. …The highs are great, but the lows, sometimes, they’re really hard to take for somebody who cares a lot, and who is very passionate about this, like I am. But I’ve been so lucky because I’ve had a really great career,” Owens said in a video addressed to fans. ” I’ve had my wife, my kids, and my parents — who are all fantastic at helping me navigate through this. It’s not just them, I have really great friends, really great colleagues to go on this ride with. And I have everybody watching this right now.

“I’ve been lucky to have a loyal following along me for that ride. And that’s you guys, today, reminding me of what happened five years ago when I won the Universal Title. So I figured this was a good time to say thank you to all of you” he continued. “For being there for the highs, for being there for the lows, just for being there for the whole ride.”