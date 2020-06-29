WWE Superstar Kevin Owens Shares Passionate Message on Importance of Wearing Masks

✖

Kevin Owens delivered a powerful story about the tragic death of his wife’s grandfather due to COVID-19. The WWE Superstar took to Twitter to share his personal experience with his fans. Owens’ speech about the effect that death had on his immediate family is raw and emotional as he was sitting in his car. Today is his mother-in-law’s birthday and he chose to honor her and the pain she’s been through by encouraging the fanbase to look out for one another instead of bickering. As WWE is dealing with its own response to some workers testing positive for coronavirus, it has become clear that some talent is not comfortable with the risk associated with daily operations now. Owens hopes that his fans can keep their eyes on the prize and keep each other safe.

“A little over a month ago, my wife lost her grandfather to COVID-19, and it was awful to see it happen. He was a sweet, kind man. And while he was elderly, he was taken too soon from us because if it wasn’t for this virus, he’d still be here,” Owens began. “Seeing her go through that, seeing her family go through it, it was just so terrible. We got to watch his funeral on Zoom. We had to see the effect it had on her mother, my mother in law wasn’t able to give her Dad a proper goodbye.”

“It was just really awful. That story is just one among thousands like it. Of people who lost loved ones in a really tragic way and experienced really awful pain when it could have been avoided. Today is my mother in law’s birthday, so I figured that it was a good time to send this message out. Please, if you’re going to go out in public, wear a mask. Keep social distancing It’s not over. It could make a huge difference.”

“If you’re going to choose not to do those things, please have the decency not to admonish, belittle, and talk down to people who take those steps. I’ve seen a lot of that lately and it’s kind of sickening. Just because you decide to trust a source of information over another does not make you smarter or more qualified or better than anyone.”

“At worst, wearing a mask and social distancing does nothing. At best, it helps save lives. While at worst, making fun of people wearing a mask and not wearing a mask yourself, telling people not to wear a mask can help spread this disease and make things worse. At best, if you’re doing that, belittling people and calling them ignorant for wearing a mask. At best, you’re making fun of someone doing something that they think is best for their community. So, let’s try to remember that, let’s try not to think we’re better than anyone else. Take care of each other, let’s help each other out. Everybody, take care.”

