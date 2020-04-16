WWE Fans Saddened Over Kurt Angle’s Release

WWE fired and furloughed more than 30 active wrestlers, backstage producers, announcers, referees and writers on Wednesday as a cost-cutting measure to deal with the financial damage caused by the coroanvirus pandemic. One of the biggest names on the list was WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who returned to the company back in 2017 after spending a decade in [TNA] Impact Wrestling. The Olympic gold medalist worked as the general manager of Monday Night Raw and managed to get a few matches in before retiring at WrestleMania 35, after which he shifted into a backstage producer role.

Fans were heartbroken to learn that, unlike several producers who were simply furloughed, he was outright released from his contract. Check out some of the fan reactions in the list below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world. #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 15, 2020

Big E Demands to Know

they really released Kurt Angle before bumass Lars Sullivan pic.twitter.com/bByKQIPJsY — Justin (@IIconicJ) April 15, 2020

We Are In No Mood

WWE just released Kurt Angle pic.twitter.com/xC9zmQMjDJ — • 𝖓𝖊𝖛𝖊 • (@nofIips) April 15, 2020

Tears

Kurt Angle released by WWE.



I just teared up a bit. — JB (@SUPERZOMGBBQ) April 15, 2020

GOAT

Kurt Angle.



The true G.O.A.T. at every aspect. A career that we’ll never see the likes of again.



Versatile workhorse.

Determined cyborg.

Entertainment icon.

Kind-hearted.

Devoted family-man.



Every chapter. Ups and downs. His corner I reside.



🏅@RealKurtAngle @GiovannaAngle pic.twitter.com/679PNhKyX1 — Jay M-W (@JayTheJinxed) April 15, 2020

Ricochet

I’m definitely going to miss getting to learn from you and pick your brain. — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) April 15, 2020

Well Said, King

I know he is a producer now but it’s Kurt Angle, the man is one of the greatest of all time, why did it have to be him…. pic.twitter.com/rZuHJexXHK — Jake (@TheWrazzlinKid) April 15, 2020

Too Real!