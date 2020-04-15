Here's All the Wrestlers Released by the WWE Due to Coronavirus Cuts

WWE wound up releasing more than 15 active wrestlers from Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT on Wednesday as part of the company's cost-cutting measure amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The list ranged from WWE Hall of Famers to fan favorites to decade-long journeyman and promising young stars, and the outpouring of emotions from fans and fellow wrestlers throughout the day on social media was palpable. However as of Wednesday afternoon there's no indication that the releases have stopped, so here's a compiled list of every wrestler who has been fired since Wednesday morning.

We will continue to update this list as more names become available.

What are your thoughts on the releases? Let us know down in the comments!