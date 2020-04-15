Here's All the Wrestlers Released by the WWE Due to Coronavirus Cuts

By Connor Casey

WWE wound up releasing more than 15 active wrestlers from Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT on Wednesday as part of the company's cost-cutting measure amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The list ranged from WWE Hall of Famers to fan favorites to decade-long journeyman and promising young stars, and the outpouring of emotions from fans and fellow wrestlers throughout the day on social media was palpable. However as of Wednesday afternoon there's no indication that the releases have stopped, so here's a compiled list of every wrestler who has been fired since Wednesday morning.

We will continue to update this list as more names become available.

Rusev

rusevwwe
(Photo: WWE)

Drake Maverick

Drake-Maverick-WWE-247-Championship
(Photo: Twitter/@WWEMaverick)

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

The-Club-AJ-Styles-Luke-Gallows-Karl-Anderson
(Photo: WWE.com)

Lio Rush

Lio-Rush-NXT
(Photo: WWE.com)

EC3

EC3-247-Championship
(Photo: WWE.com)

Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

Zack Ryder Curt Hawkins
(Photo: WWE)

Heath Slater

R-Truth-Heath-Slater
(Photo: WWE.com)

Eric Young

Eric-Young-WWE
(Photo: WWE.com)

Aiden English

Rusev-Day-Aiden-English-WWE
(Photo: WWE)

Sarah Logan

Sarah-Logan-WWE
(Photo: WWE)

Erick Rowan

Luke-Harper-Erick-Rowan
(Photo: WWE)

Primo & Epico

WWE-Primo-Epico
(Photo: WWE)

Mike & Maria Kanellis

Maria-Kanellis-Mike-Kanellis-WWE-Raw-pregnant
(Photo: WWE.com)

No Way Jose

No-Way-Jose-WWE
(Photo: WWE)

Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna-Purrazzo-WWE
(Photo: WWE)

Aleksandar Jaksic

Aleksandar-Jaksic
(Photo: WWE)
Kurt Angle

Kurt-Angle
(Photo: WWE.com)

 WWE also either fired or furloughed the following backstage producers:

  • Shane Helms
  • Lance Storm
  • Billy Kidman
  • Mike Rotunda
  • Dave (Fit) Finlay
  • Pat Buck
  • Sarah Stock
  • Shawn Daivari
  • Scott Armstrong

