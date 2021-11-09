WWE Legend Was Supposed to Appear at NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE is always looking to shock fans with a surprise return at big events, and evidently, that was the original plan for NXT’s Halloween Havoc. The surprise would have been for the main event, which was between NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker, whose real name is Rex Steiner. Rex is the son of WCW and WWE legend Rick Steiner, and in a new interview Ciampa gave to Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, Ciampa revealed that Rick was actually set up to make an appearance at Halloween Havoc. No word on why it didn’t end up happening, but Ciampa said Rick pulled out at the last minute.

“So, he was meant to be at Halloween Havoc,” Ciampa said. “He pulled out last minute. Maybe because I retained, but I won’t say that’s why [laughs]. I would love to be friends with him.”

“I said to Bron ‘I don’t want to meet your dad, I want him to be my buddy.’ I want us to exchange numbers and whatever Rick Steiner does. He’s probably not a big phone guy, I don’t know [laughs]. But I just wanna be friends with him,” Ciampa said.

That would have definitely been a memorable moment, but not going to lie, it would be great if Rick did make an appearance whenever Breakker does become Champion. It would take an already momentous occasion for Breakker one step further, so here’s hoping it works out down the line.

When ComicBook.com previously spoke to Ciampa, we talked a bit about his thoughts on the new NXT 2.0.

“So, personally, I was extremely excited for it, and that’s what I felt backstage throughout the entire week leading up and the day of especially. Just great morale, high energy. Just excitement all around,” Ciampa said. “And so many people who’ve been hungry for quite a while to make their debuts and make themselves known. And it’s kind of that sink or swim time right now for NXT 2.0 and for that roster and crop of guys and girls who’ve just been biding their time and waiting at the cusp, and now here they are. I watched the show back afterwards, I really thought it reminded so much of the NXT that I entered in 2015 where we’re watching so many of these performers who are developing right before our eyes. And there’s a flash of ‘veterans’. Myself, or Pete Dunne, or Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano. They’re still there, but as a whole, as a brand, you’re just watching a bunch of young unknowns who are going to introduce themselves to you live every week. And it’s a cool journey to be a part of.”

“Some fans weren’t too keen on the change from the black and gold, but I dug it, and so did Ciampa. “I do too, and I’ve heard some say, ‘Oh man, I don’t know how I like it.’ I bleed black and gold, but you want to throw a splash of rainbow in it, I’m all for it. I thought the logo looked cool. I thought the buckles, the ropes… I’m into it. So, I thought the song sounded great. I’m genuinely excited for it. I don’t have to put on a front or act for it because to me, it was like, Yeah, this feels right. This feels like the direction we should be headed in,” Ciampa said.

You can catch Ciampa on NXT tonight at 8 PM EST on USA Network.