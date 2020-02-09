Watch: Matt Riddle Vows to Retire Brock Lesnar

Matt Riddle has made it his public mission since his first days on the independent scene to be the man to retire Brock Lesnar from the WWE. His statements have lead to Lesnar outright confronting him at the Royal Rumble event this past January, and rumors have popped up since then that the “Original Bro” has backstage heat for making those comments. And yet during an NXT live event in Las Vegas this weekend, Riddle doubled down by vowing to a crowd that he would take down “The Beast.”

“I’m not going to stop, this is just the beginning. Twelve years ago it started, and 12 years from now I’ll still be going,” Riddle said. “And I guarantee this, Las Vegas — the Bro retires Brock Lesnar.”

During an NXT Live event in Las Vegas, Matt Riddle guaranteed that he will retire Brock Lesnar.#WWENXT #NXTLasVegas pic.twitter.com/huqWzAyq5E — Chris Toplack (@christoplack) February 9, 2020

Lesnar was quoted in saying, “Kid, you might as well stop saying my name and tagging me in s— because you and I will never work together. Ever,” during his conversation with Riddle at the Rumble event.

Back in May 2019 Paul Heyman addressed Riddle’s comments in an interview with ComicBook.com

“I think Matt Riddle is a very smart man because he knows Brock Lesnar’s the biggest box office attraction in WWE and Matt Riddle is looking to pick a fight and make a lot of money with Brock Lesnar,” he said.

“… Brock Lesnar is the biggest box office attraction that could walk between these two universes, not only today, but in history,” he continued. “I applaud Matt Riddle and everyone else for calling out Brock Lesnar’s name because if you called out anybody else’s you’re automatically starting at second best.”

Riddle and Pete Dunne, fresh off their Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament victory, will challenge The Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Championships on Feb. 16 at the NXT TakeOver: Portland event. Check out the full card for that below:

NXT Championship: Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

NXT Tag Team Championships: The Undisputed Era vs. The Broserweights

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox — Street Fight

Meanwhile, Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship at the upcoming Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia against Ricochet.