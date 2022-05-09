Did WWE Just Change the Rules for the Money in the Bank Briefcase?

✖

WWE dropped its first commercial for the 2022 Money in the Bank pay-per-view during Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash event, featuring Cody Rhodes hyping up the event from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This marks the first time the annual show will be held inside a stadium but, based on Rhodes' wording in the advertisement, some fans have been left wondering if WWE has changed the rules regarding the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Since its introduction at WrestleMania 21 in 2005, the rules regarding the briefcase have been consistent — the holder can cash in at any time for a world championship match over the next 365 days. But Rhodes said, "one lucky male and female Superstar will win the chance to main event WrestleMania," indicating that the ladder matches have the same prizes as the Royal Rumble matches in January. Technically a wrestler has always had the option to cash in for a match at WrestleMania — Seth Rollins famously inserted himself into the WrestleMania 31 main event late into the match by cashing in — but Rhodes mentioned nothing about having the opportunity at a world championship match any time in any place. Stay tuned for more updates in case WWE makes a clarification.

The Money in the Bank briefcase has resulted in 22 successful cash-ins between the Men and Women's Divisions, though in recent years WWE has made a habit out of making the winners use their contract as soon as possible. The last three Women's Money in the Bank winners have all cashed in within 24 hours of winning the briefcase, while three of the last five ladder match winners (Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman and Otis) all failed to cash in for one reason or another.

Money in the Bank is scheduled to take place on July 2. WWE's latest pay-per-view, WrestleMania Backlash, took place last night in Providence, Rhode Island. Check out the results from the show below: