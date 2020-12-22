WWE: The Most Shocking Moments of 2020

2020 has seen the organization of World Wrestling Entertainment have to make a number of changes in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't stopped the WWE from unleashing some truly shocking moments for fans of professional wrestling across their weekly and pay-per-view shows! With 2020 coming to a close, we thought there'd be no better time to break down some of the biggest moments of the year that had fans talking weeks past their initial unveiling, changing the world of the WWE for quite some time. What do you think was the most shocking moment of the WWE from this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!

Undertaker Retires For Real When the Undertaker announced earlier this year following his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles during this year's WrestleMania that he would be retiring, many fans were skeptical as to whether this was actually true. Calaway had stated times before that he had retired, but it was solidified during this year's Survivor Series that "The Deadman" was indeed taking his final bow, hitting the ring for one last time with a holographic image of Paul Bearer backing him up. Is it possible that the "Phenom" returns to the squared circle? Of course. Though this certainly seemed to be the Undertaker's last hurrah!

The New Day Disbands The New Day shocked fans earlier this year when Xavier Woods made his big return to the WWE after healing from an injury that kept him out of the ring for quite some time, but the reunion was short-lived when it was announced that Big E would be remaining a part of Friday Night SmackDown, while Kofi Kingston and Woods would be a part of Monday Night Raw. Though this shocked fans at first that the long-awaited comeback of the New Day, most viewers are behind the idea of giving Big E his own solo career, including ourselves who are crossing our fingers that 2021 will be the biggest of his career to date.

The Firefly Fun House Match In lieu of the coronavirus pandemic, World Wrestling Entertainment has had to make a number of changes, but one of the most brilliant for 2020 was making a handful of matches more cinematic by pre-recording them. Perhaps the best example of this was "The Firefly Fun House Match" that took place at Wrestlemania 36, featuring the long-awaited re-match between Bray Wyatt's alter-ego, the Fiend, against John Cena. Rather than presenting itself as your standard wrestling match, the pre-recorded brawl made countless references to Cena's career and the history of the WWE as well, shocking fans along the way!

Seth Rollins Takes Out Rey Mysterio's Eye Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio's rivalry heated up during this year's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, wherein they participated in an "Eye For An Eye Match" with Rollins actually "removing" Rey's eye in the process. This moment shocked fans, and even gave the perfect opportunity for Rey's son, Dominik Mysterio, to start his career within the WWE on the right foot as he tried to get revenge for his father's "injury".

Becky Lynch Is Pregnant! "The Man" Becky Lynch was the Raw Women's Champion but had to give up her title following her earth-shattering announcement that she was pregnant. Shocking Asuka in the ring with this declaration, and the audience to boot, Becky is enjoying her time as a parent alongside her partner, Seth Rollins!

Roman Reigns' Return Everyone expected Roman Reigns to eventually return to the WWE following his bout with leukemia, but what they didn't expect was the heel turn for Reigns that worked so well for his current status within WWE. Originally returning by beating down both Braun Strowman and The Fiend, he came back with a much darker attitude and the hypeman of Paul Heyman boosting him as the new "Tribal Chief". His rivalry with his cousin Jey Uso has yielded some great matches in 2020, and it's clear that Reigns' new persona is working wonders for his career to date.