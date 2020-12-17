WWE's Undertaker Gets a New Boneyard Match Funko Pop!

✖

Funko has always appreciated the legendary status of WWE's The Undertaker, and the icon already has several Pops to hs name in Funko's collection. That said, there was a more recent incarnation of the Dead Man that had not been recreated in Pop! form, and that was the Undertaker that showed up in the cinematic Boneyard Match at WrestleMania. The look was a modern spin on his American Badass character, and now you can own the latest version of the WWE legend as a Pop!, which can be pre-ordered now and is an Amazon exclusive.

You can check out the new Boneyard Undertaker Pop! below, and you can pre-order him from Amazon right here.

"Coming Soon: Pop! WWE: Boneyard Undertaker (Amazon Exclusive) Pre-order yours now! https://amzn.to/38h5xLR #Funko #FunkoPop #Pop"

The Boneyard match was a breakthrough for WWE during this crazy year, as it showed what they could do with a cinematic match and delivered a great match between Undertaker and AJ Styles overall as well. Now, there's no gravestone with a buried Styles accessory here, but hey, you could always make your own custom version for the entire WrestleMania 36 experience.

As for Undertaker in the Funko realm, there have been three different Pops of Undertaker released thus far. The first was a version of his modern classic look with the trenchcoat, large brimmed hat, and all-black gear. The second one featured his Lord of Darkness look, complete with the hood and spike filled gear. The post was spot-on too, as his hands are reaching out as if he's about to unleash hell on his poor opponent.

There was a third Pop! that gave the Lord of Darkness version a new spin. This Phantom Undertaker version gave the Pop! a purple glow in the dark remix and was harder to track down compared to the standard version.

Undertaker has had plenty of other looks during his time in WWE, so we could very well see at least one more in the line at some point in the future.

What is the next WWE Pop! you want to see from Funko? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE and Funko with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.