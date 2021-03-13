WWE's Murphy Deletes Explanation of Why He Turned Heel Again

✖

Those who watched last week's SmackDown might have noticed a surprising segment backstage between Seth Rollins and Murphy. It was surprising because Rollins was on his usual schtick and Murphy seemed to want to ally with him, indicating he was a heel again. Rollins wasn't having any of it, but it seems that Murphy is indeed a heel again, though we haven't seen that explained on television as of yet. Murphy did offer an explanation on Instagram though in a since-deleted comment, and it seems the Mysterio family is to blame (via Wrestling Inc).

The WWE account posted a photo of Rollins and Murphy from the segment, and Murphy replied in the comments, blaming the Mysterio family for returning to his heelish ways.

“Let’s point out the obvious! The Mysterio’s used me! I never needed them! I’m beyond one of the most talent in-ring performers on the planet! Aalyah used me to be on tv and advance an acting career. Dominik used me so he had a reason to stand ringside. Rey was jealous that I became the new face of the cruiserweight and he was left out of the discussion. They took what they wanted then they left me in the shadows! Sounds like my time in NXT,” Murphy wrote.

The last time we saw the Mysterio family with Murphy things were fine, and in fact they were better than ever. Then we saw Murphy ringside for Rollins' return and there was no confrontation. Since then Rollins has been in a feud with Cesaro, but it seems Murphy might play a role in that moving forward.

Guess we'll get answers on SmackDown at some point, and in the meantime here's the official description for tonight's episode.

"On an action-packed Friday Night SmackDown, Daniel Bryan and Universal Champion Roman Reigns make their WWE Fastlane title bout official, Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks join Kevin Owens on “The KO Show,” Intercontinental Champion Big E returns to the blue brand and much more! It all kicks off at 8/7 C on FOX!"

Here's the card:

Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns Fastlane Contract Signing

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks Appear on the KO Show

Big E Returns

