WWE Superstar Naomi Reveals She Underwent Unexpected Surgery

WWE Superstar Naomi (Trinity Fatu) hasn't wrestled a match on WWE television since the beginning of August, but there's been a good reason for her absence. The former SmackDown Women's Champion took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed, writing "In the midst of Hurrican Sally and Covid I also underwent an unexpected 6 hr surgery to finally remove a massive fibroid that's caused me severe anemia fatigue, horrible abdominal pains and more problems I don't even want to mention over the past year and a half..."

"I'm recovering well, I'm relieved and already feeling so much better so family, friends and fans don't worry I'm okay. Lol I miss ya," she added.

She then responded to a fan on Twitter by saying she'll return to television as soon as possible. Just before he absence, the former champ successfully pinned SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley during a televised match.

Naomi has given fans an update of her condition. She has announced that she had a myomectomy and is in recovery and already feeling much better. We wish her all the best and a safe and speedy recovery! 💚 pic.twitter.com/IrrLrfWKc7 — Naomi WWE Updates (@NaomiWWENews) September 24, 2020

Yes the second part but I’m recovering well miss you guys and will return soon as possible — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 24, 2020

The Florida native took a personal hiatus away from WWE for a large chunk of 2019. She returned back in January at the Women's Royal Rumble. Since returning she has tried and failed on a few occasions to get the SmackDown women's title away from Bayley.

