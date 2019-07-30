WWE Superstar The Big Show Set to Star in Netflix Comedy Series The Big Show Show

Former WWE Champion and legendary giant The Big Show will star in a new half-hour multi-camera family comedy series on Netflix titled The Big Show Show. The series was recently greenlit and stars Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld and Lily Brooks O’Briant.

The series synopsis reads, “In The Big Show Show, when the teenage daughter of Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar, comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.”

Filming is slated to begin on Aug. 9 with Josh Bycel (Happy Endings) and Jason Berger (LA to Vegas) credited as the two writers.

Show’s previous acting credits include the films Jingle All The Way, The Waterboy, MacGruber, Knucklehead, Vedetta, Countdown and Fighting with My Family and more than two dozen television appearances, mostly as himself.

He first broke out in the wrestling business back in 1995 as The Giant in WCW, but jumped to the WWF in early 1999 on a 10-year contract. With famous feuds against the likes of The Rock, The Undertaker, Kane and John Cena, the big man was a lynchpin of WWE’s main event scene for more than a decade. Now in semi-retirement, Show is a seven-time world champion, and 11-time tag team champion and became the 12th Grand Slam Champion in 2009.

Show’s latest WWE run came in October 2018 when he briefly appeared on SmackDown Live — first as a competitor trying to qualify for the World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel and later as a ally for Cesaro and Shamus. His last official match took place on the Nov. 20 episode of SmackDown Live where he and The Bar lost a six-man tag match to The New Day.

The Big Show Show is the latest project collaboration between Netflix and WWE Studios. The two companies back in mid-June that a new family film tilted The Main Event was in production, starring WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus.