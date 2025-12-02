Tonight’s WWE Raw: 5 Hits & Misses (December 1)

It was all about Survivor Series WarGames fallout on tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, with stories picking up directly from the winners, losers, and big surprises that took place during WarGames. By the end of the night, not only was there a restored faction and a compelling battle for no. 1 contender status, but there was also an epic match set to close out The Last Time Is Now tournament, as well as a defining moment for one of WWE’s brightest superstars. There’s a lot to get to here, so let’s start with John Cena’s final opponent.

5. HIT: Last Time Is Now Winners Were the Right Choices

The two semifinal match-ups for The Last Time Is Now began with Jey Uso vs LA Knight and ended with Gunther vs Solo Sikoa, and by the end of the night, the right two superstars emerged victorious and moved on to the final match. Those winners were LA Knight and Gunther, and not only will the match between them be compelling on its own, but it also sets up Knight for what could be a career breakthrough win. Sikoa and Gunther had the crowd competing in dueling chants, while Knight got a big response and set up Jey for a big moment of his own, which we’ll get to right now.

4. HIT: Jey Uso Crashes Out

Jey Uso has been one of the most hotly debated superstars over the past year, and some circles have wanted to see the Main Event star embrace more of an edge and turn heel. The arguments against that come from hearing and seeing the big reactions Jey gets from the crowd and fans in the arena every night, but WWE seems to be teasing that the time for a heel run is closer than ever.

After losing to Knight in the tournament, Jey took some time for himself before leaving the ring, and then proceeded to lose it more and more as he threw down the Prime display. Jey then proceeded to be closed off in a backstage interview and stormed off after talking about what Roman Reigns said to him, so while the turn didn’t happen tonight, it seems to be hitting soon, and this could be a boost at the perfect time if the heel run is executed directly.

3. The Women’s Tag Team Division

I’m hard-pressed to think of a time when the Women’s Tag Team Division was as rich with superstar talent as it is at the moment, and WWE is actually utilizing that to build entertaining rivalries. Tonight, the Titles not only felt important, but the star power was insane, as you had Judgement Day, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, and Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky all vying for a shot at the Champions at the top, the Kabuki Warriors.

It was also great to see Lyra and Bayley woven into the ongoing story and feud, and Asuka and Kairi are doing some of the best character and mic work of their careers as well. This division currently has everything, and it all feels organic, which is sadly a rarity for the Women’s Tag Team Titles over the years. I’d be happy to see any of these teams run with the Titles, and that should tell you how stacked the battle for those Titles currently is.

2. HIT: The Judgement Day Restored

The Judgement Day has maintained its presence on Raw while Liv Morgan was sidelined with an injury, and now Morgan is back and better than ever, which also means Judgement Day’s hold over Raw is now officially restored. That was apparent throughout tonight’s Raw, as not only is Dominik riding high on his win over Cena, but Morgan went out of her way to confront Stephanie Vaquer and tease a run at the Women’s World Championship.

By the end of the night, it got even worse for Judgement Day’s enemies, as Roxanne Perez and Morgan put any issues in the past and solidified that Raquel Rodriguez and Perez will go for the Women’s Tag Titles, while Morgan is aiming for Vaquer’s Women’s World Title. Judgement Day isn’t going anywhere, and as insane as it sounds, they actually may be embarking on their most successful chapter to date.

1. The Bron Breakker Era Has Already Begun

Bron Breakker has been one of WWE’s most promising superstars since he stepped foot in NXT, and the evolution of Breakker into the powerhouse he is today has been special to watch. That’s only accelerated after Breakker joined The Vision, and while he’s been a destructive force in the ring at every step of the way, he entered a new conversation after delivering a standout promo on Raw.

Breakker was the epitome of intensity on the mic from the very start, and he paired that with killer jabs at CM Punk that actually felt believable after the match at WarGames. Not only that, but Breakker worked in personal stories that gave more weight to his stance and aggression towards Punk, which all helped that final line land effortlessly. The era of Bron Breakker has truly arrived, and it does seem like more and more of a certainty that Punk’s Title reign days are numbered.

