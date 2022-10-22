WWE's New Bray Wyatt Video Just Revealed Uncle Howdy and QR Code on SmackDown

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown saw the return of Bray Wyatt to the blue brand, and he picked up where he left off during his promo last week. After an apology he then went to a much darker place, but he wasn't done, as later in the show we got another spliced-together video that revealed another QR code and what appears to be our first look at Uncle Howdy. The QR code leads fans to a Psychological and Psychiatric Evaluation for Wyatt, which is dated May 23rd, 1987, and while much of it is redacted, it does feature a few details.

First though we should address Uncle Howdy, which is teased by the clear voice saying Howdy. We then see a cowboy hat with what appears to be some barbed wire around it and then a glimpse at a face with a mustache. You can check that out in the post below.

As for the evaluation, in the client's signature spot it says refused to sign, and then in the Psychological History line it says "difficulty showing remorse or empathy/conflict with social norms". Then in the other line, it says "disregarding or violating the rights of others". We'll have to wait and see if this is addressed more later, but it assuredly will, and who knows, maybe more will happen later tonight. You can find part of Wyatt's previous promo below.

"But there's a few of them like anger, it can take me to places I don't want to be in. Last time it took me to some places I don't want to go back to. I confess that this time I was happy. I was content with being left alone. I was okay with it being over. I wanted you to stop saying my name. But I confess I'm glad you didn't, because I needed you. I needed all of you. You pulled me off the spears and lifted me up. And I'm thankful for that," Wyatt said.

OMG!

The QR code leads to this psychiatric evaluation, of Bray Wyatt!#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/sDpOinLGFD — Ɔ Wrestling (@CWrestlingUK) October 22, 2022

"Because now I can see . I know who you are. I know what you want and I know what you're trying to do. But it won't work. I confess, that on this journey I am going to do some terrible things, but I will never feel sorry for them. I'm a servant now, and I go where the circle takes me," Wyatt said.

What did you think of the newest Wyatt teases? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!