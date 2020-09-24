Everything Announced for AEW Dynamite and NXT's Sept. 30 Episodes
NXT and All Elite Wrestling will continue the build towards their next respective big events with their Sept. 30 episodes. Following the chaotic finish to this week's Dynamite, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will appear on Dynamite to address the status of his upcoming title match with Lance Archer, which currently is still booked for the anniversary episode of Dynamite on Oct. 14 despite Archer's COVID-19 diagnosis. The show will also feature FTR's first "Brush With Greatness" match against SCU, Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy and the long-awaited grudge match between Darby Allin and Ricky Starks.
Meanwhile, NXT will have its go-home show for the upcoming NXT TakeOver 31 event next week. The top two matches for the show have already been booked, but the No. 1 contender's for the tag titles still need to be determined and there are a few feuds (Shotzi Blackheart/Dakota Kai, Kushida/Velveteen Dream, Swerve Scott/Santos Escobar) that could get elevated to the pay-per-view card.
Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy
"What if I make Chris Jericho...My Le Champion BITCH!" - Isiah Kassidy.
Next week on Dynamite it's @IsiahKassidy vs. @IAmJericho in singles action on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/TlHzf5hYg0— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 24, 2020
Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai
JUST ANNOUNCED: @ShotziWWE will get her hands on @DakotaKai_WWE, one-on-one, NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/JV7bL9hgX3— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 24, 2020
Brush With Greatness: FTR vs. SCU
Did @DaxHarwood really just bring @trentylocks mom into this?! Did he not learn?! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xx7kHlObJC— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 24, 2020
Velvetee Dream/Kushida Follow-up
And just like that... @DreamWWE helped destroy @KUSHIDA_0904's #NXTTitle dreams.
Kushida has been eliminated in the #GauntletEliminator. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/CA7GGg8Ave— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 24, 2020
Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks
Britt Baker Returns to Action
prevnext
.@RealBrittBaker back next week #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/hiVESq9Wdw— David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) September 24, 2020
Jon Moxley Promo
THESE FEUDS ARE FAR FROM OVER #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Qe5EnnOFQo— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 24, 2020