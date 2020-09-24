Everything Announced for AEW Dynamite and NXT's Sept. 30 Episodes

NXT and All Elite Wrestling will continue the build towards their next respective big events with their Sept. 30 episodes. Following the chaotic finish to this week's Dynamite, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will appear on Dynamite to address the status of his upcoming title match with Lance Archer, which currently is still booked for the anniversary episode of Dynamite on Oct. 14 despite Archer's COVID-19 diagnosis. The show will also feature FTR's first "Brush With Greatness" match against SCU, Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy and the long-awaited grudge match between Darby Allin and Ricky Starks.

Meanwhile, NXT will have its go-home show for the upcoming NXT TakeOver 31 event next week. The top two matches for the show have already been booked, but the No. 1 contender's for the tag titles still need to be determined and there are a few feuds (Shotzi Blackheart/Dakota Kai, Kushida/Velveteen Dream, Swerve Scott/Santos Escobar) that could get elevated to the pay-per-view card.

