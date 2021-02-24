NXT and AEW Dynamite's Feb. 24 Full Cards: Adam Cole Speaks, Archer vs. Fenix

This week's lineup of Wednesday Night Wrestling from NXT and AEW looks pretty stacked. NXT will see Adam Cole finally explain his actions in turning back into a heel and breaking up the Undisputed Era, Karrion Kross will finally get his hands on Santo Escobar and Dexter Lumis will look to continue torturing The Way by taking on Johnny Gargano. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite will see a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Jon Moxley in action and the fallout from the dual announcements of Paul Wight (Big Show) signing with the company and AEW Dark: Elevation being announced as a new show.

