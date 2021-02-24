NXT and AEW Dynamite's Feb. 24 Full Cards: Adam Cole Speaks, Archer vs. Fenix
This week's lineup of Wednesday Night Wrestling from NXT and AEW looks pretty stacked. NXT will see Adam Cole finally explain his actions in turning back into a heel and breaking up the Undisputed Era, Karrion Kross will finally get his hands on Santo Escobar and Dexter Lumis will look to continue torturing The Way by taking on Johnny Gargano. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite will see a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Jon Moxley in action and the fallout from the dual announcements of Paul Wight (Big Show) signing with the company and AEW Dark: Elevation being announced as a new show.
Which show will you be watching live tonight? Check out the lineups below and let us know in the comments!
Adam Cole Explains His Betrayal
WHY @AdamColePro, WHY?! @KORcombat @FinnBalor https://t.co/w2urn32Zyz— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 23, 2021
Cole will finally explain why he turned heel and seemingly ended the Undisputed Era after viciously attacking Kyle O'Reilly twice.
Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar (No DQ)
It's @WWEKarrionKross w/ @Lady_Scarlett13 vs. @EscobarWWE in a No DQ match on tonight's #WWENXT, if Escobar doesn't show up he'll be stripped of the Cruiserweight Championship! pic.twitter.com/3KLO17irKU— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 24, 2021
After dodging their matchup last week, the cowardly Cruiserweight Champion will face Kross in a No Disqualification match. Expect things to get violent.
Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark
To quote the great Mr. Regal "After your incredible debut match last week there is no one I'd like to see more than Zoey Stark vs. @shirai_io"
Thanks again @RealKingRegal
Tomorrow night it's on!!!#WWENXT https://t.co/GLaMkq1AYo— Zoey Stark (@ZoeyStarkWWE) February 24, 2021
Stark dazzled in her NXT debut, but now she's getting thrown into the deep end with a non-title match against Shirai
Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis
.@JohnnyGargano will face @DexterLumis in a non-title match TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWENXT! https://t.co/Ht1Ba8BsXP— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 23, 2021
Lumis has been haunting members of The Way for a while now, and a win over Gargano could result in a future NXT North American Championship match.
Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro
Tonight, @XiaWWE looks to 𝙥𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚 Kacy Catanzaro.
📺 #WWENXT | 8/7c on @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/3vGNrb6WFi— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 24, 2021
Li "marked" Catanzaro last week, making her the next target for Li's dark new persona.
Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Killian Dain & Drake Maverick
After a deep #DustyClassic run, #GYV are BACK tomorrow on #WWENXT!#KillianDain @WWEMaverick @ZackGibson01 @JamesDrake_GYT https://t.co/DRhCz9I4no— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 23, 2021
GYV came up short in the finals once again in this year's Dusty Cup, and will likely take their frustration out on Dain & Maverick.
Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix (Face of the Revolution Qualifier)
It's Wednesday. You know what that means. pic.twitter.com/Mcv16n2T0K— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2021
A week after teaming up for a six-man tag match, Archer and Fenix will square off in Dynamite's main event. The winner gets a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match, joining Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky and Penta El Zero Miedo.
Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth
After the brutal attack by The Good Brothers & @AEW World Champ @KennyOmegamanX + Omega challenging Mox to an Exploding Barbed Wire DeathMatch, @JonMoxley is ready for a fight. TONIGHT Mox faces #HollywoodHunk Ryan Nemeth on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/HEqkOVTLbt— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2021
Moxley will face "The Hollywood Hunk" in what will likely be a tune-up match ahead of his upcoming rematch with Kenny Omega.
Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy
im gonna beat this fool like hes the one that owes me money https://t.co/4bz1HySV5q— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) February 24, 2021
As Matt Hardy continues to expand The Hardy Brand in order to combat Page, Hangman will take on one-half of Private Party
Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose (Women's Eliminator Tournament)
The American bracket continues tonight on Dynamite as Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. takes on former #AEW Women's World Champ 'The Native Beast' Nyla Rose. Who will advance? There is one way to find out WATCH #AEWDynamite tonight and every Wednesday at 8/7c on TNT pic.twitter.com/4GVq1tzdPn— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2021
The first match in the semifinals of the US side of the Eliminator tournament takes place on Dynamite, pitting Dr. Baker against the former AEW Women's World Champion.
Ricky Starks & Brian Cage vs. Varsity Blondes
TONIGHT on Dynamite, #TeamTaz @starkmanjones & @MrGMSI_BCage w/ @OfficialTaz & @730Hook take on the #VarsityBlonds @FlyinBrianJr & @griffgarrison1 in tag-team competition!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2021
WATCH #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/HmghBFlhWL
Expect Sting to get involved after this match given how he's still trying to get revenge for what Team Taz did to Darby Allin.
Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler
It’s Time for weird dragon lady to learn how to fly #aewdynamite @aewontnt pic.twitter.com/Zom4ro3oum— Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) February 24, 2021
Amid the turmoil in the Inner Circle, the group's powerhouse will face Cutler.