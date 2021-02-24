NXT and AEW Dynamite's Feb. 24 Full Cards: Adam Cole Speaks, Archer vs. Fenix

By Connor Casey

This week's lineup of Wednesday Night Wrestling from NXT and AEW looks pretty stacked. NXT will see Adam Cole finally explain his actions in turning back into a heel and breaking up the Undisputed Era, Karrion Kross will finally get his hands on Santo Escobar and Dexter Lumis will look to continue torturing The Way by taking on Johnny Gargano. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite will see a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Jon Moxley in action and the fallout from the dual announcements of Paul Wight (Big Show) signing with the company and AEW Dark: Elevation being announced as a new show.

Which show will you be watching live tonight? Check out the lineups below and let us know in the comments!

Adam Cole Explains His Betrayal

Cole will finally explain why he turned heel and seemingly ended the Undisputed Era after viciously attacking Kyle O'Reilly twice. 

prevnext

Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar (No DQ)

After dodging their matchup last week, the cowardly Cruiserweight Champion will face Kross in a No Disqualification match. Expect things to get violent.

prevnext

Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark

Stark dazzled in her NXT debut, but now she's getting thrown into the deep end with a non-title match against Shirai

prevnext

Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis

Lumis has been haunting members of The Way for a while now, and a win over Gargano could result in a future NXT North American Championship match.

prevnext

Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro

Li "marked" Catanzaro last week, making her the next target for Li's dark new persona.

prevnext

Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Killian Dain & Drake Maverick

GYV came up short in the finals once again in this year's Dusty Cup, and will likely take their frustration out on Dain & Maverick.

prevnext

Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix (Face of the Revolution Qualifier)

A week after teaming up for a six-man tag match, Archer and Fenix will square off in Dynamite's main event. The winner gets a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match, joining Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky and Penta El Zero Miedo.

prevnext

Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth

Moxley will face "The Hollywood Hunk" in what will likely be a tune-up match ahead of his upcoming rematch with Kenny Omega.

prevnext

Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy

As Matt Hardy continues to expand The Hardy Brand in order to combat Page, Hangman will take on one-half of Private Party

prevnext

Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose (Women's Eliminator Tournament)

The first match in the semifinals of the US side of the Eliminator tournament takes place on Dynamite, pitting Dr. Baker against the former AEW Women's World Champion.

prevnext

Ricky Starks & Brian Cage vs. Varsity Blondes

Expect Sting to get involved after this match given how he's still trying to get revenge for what Team Taz did to Darby Allin.

prevnext
0comments

Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler

Amid the turmoil in the Inner Circle, the group's powerhouse will face Cutler.

prev
Start the Conversation

of