Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's Nov. 18 Episodes

AEW and NXT have already announced their lineups for their Nov. 18 episodes, and both shows promise to be quite eventful. WWE's Black & Gold Brand will feature a long-awaited title match as NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai takes on former champion Rhea Ripley. Also, Finn Balor will finally appear in the Capitol Wrestling Center for the first time since NXT TakeOver 31 and address the status of his broken jaw and his second NXT Championship reign.

Meanwhile, next week's Dynamite will see a pair of tag team match in The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight and Cody Rhodes & Darby Allin vs. Team Taz, as well as PAC's first match since the COVID-19 pandemic forced him into a hiatus for seven months.

Which show will you be watching live next week? Check out the cards for both below and let us know in the comments!

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley

For the first time since dropping the title to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36, Ripley will get a one-on-one shot for the NXT Women's Championship when she takes on Io Shirai.

Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

Team Taz jumped Rhodes once again on this week's Dynamite, prompting Allin to run down from the stands and make the save.

FInn Balor Addresses Future of the NXT Championship

Balor will return to NXT television next week to give a long-awaited update on the status of his broken jaw and his NXT Championship reign.

The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

Fresh off winning the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Bucks have agreed to take on the promising tag team of Top Flight (Darius and Daunte Martin). The two have competed on the independent scene for four years, and have gone 1-1 in competition on AEW Dark.

Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian

Sabian slapped Cassidy backstage during Full Gear, continuing the feud "Superbad" and Miro have with The Best Friends. 

The Inner Circle Trip to Vegas

MJF and Wardlow were officially inducted into The Inner Circle on this week's Dynamite. To celebrate their induction (and Chris Jericho's 50th birthday), Friedman is now paying for everyone to take a vacation to Las Vegas.

PAC vs. The Blade

"The Bastard" ended his seven-month hiatus on this week's Dynamite and made it clear he wants a piece of Eddie Kingston and his entire faction.

