Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's Nov. 18 Episodes

AEW and NXT have already announced their lineups for their Nov. 18 episodes, and both shows promise to be quite eventful. WWE's Black & Gold Brand will feature a long-awaited title match as NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai takes on former champion Rhea Ripley. Also, Finn Balor will finally appear in the Capitol Wrestling Center for the first time since NXT TakeOver 31 and address the status of his broken jaw and his second NXT Championship reign.

Meanwhile, next week's Dynamite will see a pair of tag team match in The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight and Cody Rhodes & Darby Allin vs. Team Taz, as well as PAC's first match since the COVID-19 pandemic forced him into a hiatus for seven months.

Which show will you be watching live next week? Check out the cards for both below and let us know in the comments!