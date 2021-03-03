AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads and NXT's March 3 Full Lineups: Shaq Match, Tag Title Match

Tag team action will be the name of the game this week for both AEW and NXT. As the lead-in to Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view, this week's Dynamite (dubbed The Crossroads) will see Shaquille O'Neal make his debut in a mixed tag match against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, Tully Blanchard will compete in a match for the first time in decades as part of a six-man tag and Chris Jericho & MJF will host a press conference ahead of their AEW World Tag Team Championship match with The Young Bucks.

Meanwhile, NXT will be headlined by a rare WWE Women's Tag Team title match, pitting reigning champions and former NXT stars Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax against the first-ever Women's Dusty Cup winners, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Which matches are you most looking forward to tonight? Check out the cards for both shows below and let us know in the comments!