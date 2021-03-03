AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads and NXT's March 3 Full Lineups: Shaq Match, Tag Title Match

By Connor Casey

Tag team action will be the name of the game this week for both AEW and NXT. As the lead-in to Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view, this week's Dynamite (dubbed The Crossroads) will see Shaquille O'Neal make his debut in a mixed tag match against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, Tully Blanchard will compete in a match for the first time in decades as part of a six-man tag and Chris Jericho & MJF will host a press conference ahead of their AEW World Tag Team Championship match with The Young Bucks.

Meanwhile, NXT will be headlined by a rare WWE Women's Tag Team title match, pitting reigning champions and former NXT stars Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax against the first-ever Women's Dusty Cup winners, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Which matches are you most looking forward to tonight? Check out the cards for both shows below and let us know in the comments!

Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade Cargill

The long-awaited mixed-tag match involving Rhodes, Velvet, Cargill and the NBA legend will finally take place, and the bout has been confirmed to start off the show. 

Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami (Women's Eliminator Tournament Finals)

The finals of the Women's Eliminator Tournament will take place on Dynamite, pitting US Division winner and former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose against the Japan Division winner Ryo Mizunami. The winner gets a title match against Hikaru Shida at Revolution this Sunday.

10 vs. Max Caster (Face of the Revolution Qualifier)

Four of the six spot in Sunday's ladder match have already been filled, and The Dark Order's 10 and The Acclaimed's Max Caster will battle for the fifth slot.

Jurassic Express vs. FTR & Tully Blanchard

Tully Blanchard will step into the ring and compete in a match for the first time in decades as he and FTR try to bring down all three members of Jurassic Express.

Hangman Page & John Silver vs. Matt Hardy & Marq Quen

This match originally had Hangman and Silver against Private Party, but Tony Khan swapped in Hardy earlier this week

Pac & Fenix vs. TBA

Two-thirds of Death Triangle will be in tag team action, though their opponents haven't been confirmed. 

Paul Wight's AEW Debut

AEW broke the news last week that it had signed Paul Wight (fka The Big Show in WWE) to a multi-year contract to work as both a commentator and wrestler. No word yet on if we'll see Wight inside the AEW ring tonight, but it has been guaranteed he'll make some sort of appearance on the show.

Chris Jericho & MJF Press Conference

Chris Jericho and MJF will host a "press conference" ahead of their tag title match this Sunday with the Young Bucks. You can expect some shenanigans.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jaz vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai

Baszler and Jax will return to NXT this week to defend their women's tag titles against the Women's Dusty Cup winners Gonzalez and Kai.

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

MSK was supposed to have their tag title match against Lorcan & Burch, but Wes Lee's broken hand caused that match to be delayed. The tag team champions will now face frenemies Ciampa and Thatcher in a non-title bout.

The Way Attend Therapy

Johnny Gargano is taking the rest of his faction to therapy. Once again, expect shenanigans. 

