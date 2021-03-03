AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads and NXT's March 3 Full Lineups: Shaq Match, Tag Title Match
Tag team action will be the name of the game this week for both AEW and NXT. As the lead-in to Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view, this week's Dynamite (dubbed The Crossroads) will see Shaquille O'Neal make his debut in a mixed tag match against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, Tully Blanchard will compete in a match for the first time in decades as part of a six-man tag and Chris Jericho & MJF will host a press conference ahead of their AEW World Tag Team Championship match with The Young Bucks.
Meanwhile, NXT will be headlined by a rare WWE Women's Tag Team title match, pitting reigning champions and former NXT stars Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax against the first-ever Women's Dusty Cup winners, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.
Which matches are you most looking forward to tonight? Check out the cards for both shows below and let us know in the comments!
Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade Cargill
Tomorrow on #AEWDynamite at THE CROSSROADS before Revolution we’re kicking off the show LIVE on TNT at 8/7c in a massive way as @CodyRhodes & @Thee_Red_Velvet partner to battle @NBA Hall of Famer @SHAQ & @Jade_Cargill! Do not miss a minute of this historic clash at 8pm on TNT! pic.twitter.com/JZRYw9cKjT— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2021
The long-awaited mixed-tag match involving Rhodes, Velvet, Cargill and the NBA legend will finally take place, and the bout has been confirmed to start off the show.
Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami (Women's Eliminator Tournament Finals)
The finals of the Women's Eliminator Tournament will take place on Dynamite, pitting US Division winner and former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose against the Japan Division winner Ryo Mizunami. The winner gets a title match against Hikaru Shida at Revolution this Sunday.
10 vs. Max Caster (Face of the Revolution Qualifier)
One more match remains for The Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier tonight as 10 takes on Max Caster!
The FINAL SPOT for the overall match will be announced by #AEW GM @TonyKhan! Who takes the next spot?— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2021
WATCH #AEWDynamite LIVE tonight at 8/7c on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/zb8SluJjIq
Four of the six spot in Sunday's ladder match have already been filled, and The Dark Order's 10 and The Acclaimed's Max Caster will battle for the fifth slot.
Jurassic Express vs. FTR & Tully Blanchard
Tonight is THE NIGHT! #AEWDynamite Tully Blanchard returns! We got a few surprises lined for all y’all in this one.
For now, watch this, get chill bumps, & prepare yourself. Passion, heart, determination, grit; All in the name of professional wrestling.#TopGuys pic.twitter.com/RqIq7MrmTk— Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 3, 2021
Tully Blanchard will step into the ring and compete in a match for the first time in decades as he and FTR try to bring down all three members of Jurassic Express.
Hangman Page & John Silver vs. Matt Hardy & Marq Quen
It’s actually a traditional tag team match, @MATTHARDYBRAND/@Marq_Quen v. John @SilverNumber1/@theAdamPage Live on #AEWDynamite tomorrow night ahead of the Big Money Match Matt Hardy v. Hangman, + Private Party & Dark Order in the Casino Tag Team Royale on Sunday at Revolution!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 2, 2021
This match originally had Hangman and Silver against Private Party, but Tony Khan swapped in Hardy earlier this week
Pac & Fenix vs. TBA
TONIGHT live on TNT at 8/7c #AEWDynamite: The Crossroads is MASSIVE— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2021
-Shaq makes his AEW debut w/ Jade Cargill v. Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet
-We hear from Paul Wight!
-Tully Blanchard comes out of retirement!
-AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament concludes! pic.twitter.com/EuFmMmXbYV
Two-thirds of Death Triangle will be in tag team action, though their opponents haven't been confirmed.
Paul Wight's AEW Debut
In addition to hosting #AEWDark: Elevation with @tonyschiavone24 which premieres Monday, March 15th on our YouTube Channel, we will hear from @PaulWight FOR THE FIRST TIME in AEW tomorrow LIVE on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on @tntdrama Get your tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/FvHsh9sfaq— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2021
AEW broke the news last week that it had signed Paul Wight (fka The Big Show in WWE) to a multi-year contract to work as both a commentator and wrestler. No word yet on if we'll see Wight inside the AEW ring tonight, but it has been guaranteed he'll make some sort of appearance on the show.
Chris Jericho & MJF Press Conference
Are you excited to be the future @AEW tag team champions? Are you sorry for what you did to #PapaBuck? Why are you and @The_MJF so damn sexy? All these questions & MORE will be answered TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite!! You aren’t gonna wanna miss this ...TRUST ME! @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/jxudGfRemj— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 3, 2021
Chris Jericho and MJF will host a "press conference" ahead of their tag title match this Sunday with the Young Bucks. You can expect some shenanigans.
WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jaz vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai
Will @RaquelWWE & @DakotaKai_WWE bring the gold home to #WWENXT? @NiaJaxWWE @QoSBaszler https://t.co/RQ6X3TktCa— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 2, 2021
Baszler and Jax will return to NXT this week to defend their women's tag titles against the Women's Dusty Cup winners Gonzalez and Kai.
Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher
JUST ANNOUNCED: @NXTCiampa & #TimothyThatcher will face off against @ONEYLORCAN & @strongstylebrit in non-title action tomorrow night! #WWENXThttps://t.co/CVXEDkC0Dv
📺 8/7c on @USA_Network— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 3, 2021
MSK was supposed to have their tag title match against Lorcan & Burch, but Wes Lee's broken hand caused that match to be delayed. The tag team champions will now face frenemies Ciampa and Thatcher in a non-title bout.
The Way Attend Therapy
TONIGHT.
Austin T̶h̶e̶o̶r̶y̶ Therapy. pic.twitter.com/tWsdxQ2PAW— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 3, 2021
Johnny Gargano is taking the rest of his faction to therapy. Once again, expect shenanigans.