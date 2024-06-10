WWE NXT Battleground: Trick Williams Retains NXT Championship Over Ethan Page

WWE NXT Battleground was a hard hitting evening with every title on the line for the premium live event, and Trick Williams just barely managed to scrape by with a win to retain the NXT Championship! Trick Williams has kicked off a new era for NXT as its champion as while he managed to win the title and retain against some faces that went on to Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, Williams is now in uncharted waters as there are all sorts of NXT superstars waiting for their chance to take a shot at the champion. This included some brand new signees.

Ethan Page shockingly made his NXT debut a couple of weeks ago by attacking Williams by surprise, and then followed it up by shockingly getting his first title match. This tested Williams more than ever before as he had to face off against a brand new opponent who was out to throw all sorts of new tricks and aggressive moves at the NXT Champion. But even with all of that, Williams was able to get the win to retain the NXT Championship.

From outta nowhere!@OfficialEGO took his eye off the ball, and @_trickwilliams hits him with a Trick Shot to get the win 🙌#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/bvDPJyrl3F — WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024

WWE NXT Battleground Time, Match Card, and Results

Page threw all sorts of aggressive moves at Williams in order to really make his stamp on the WWE Universe, and was even close to the brink of disqualification a few times. But ultimately this is what led to his undoing as when he was distracted by the fact he wasn't winning, Williams was able to land a Trick Shot to take the win in a clean manner. But while Page has lost, it's certainly a great first impression to WWE NXT fans as he's clearly got a lot more to show.

If you wanted to tune into the newest premium live event, it is now live at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV, NXT Battleground is currently streaming with Peacock. The match card and results for NXT Battleground break down as such: