WWE's Lola Vice Wins Vicious NXT Underground Match at Battleground

At one point in time, WWE's Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler were on the same side, and their partnership proved effective. Unfortunately, that partnership didn't last very long and boiled over at Spring Breakin'. Since then the two superstars have been at each other's throats, and that culminated in an NXT Underground match at NXT Battleground. The battle proved as vicious and physical as fans expected, with both Baszler and Vice connecting with vicious offense throughout the match. Vice shifted the momentum when she started targeting Baszler's knee, and after a slam into the steel steps, Vice would pounce with big strikes until the referee stopped the match, giving Vice a hard-fought win.

The two superstars traded strikes for a minute and then Baszler picked up Vice and threw her into the turnbuckle which resulted in the fight moving to the entranceway and Vice getting her head slammed into the wall. Baszler hit two quick takedowns followed by a third, and that led to an ankle lock on Vice. Vice was able to use her momentum to throw Baszler into the ring post, and that allowed Vice to lock in a sleeper hold on Baszler.

The fight moved to the announce table and Baszler cleared it as Vice tried to recover on the floor. Baszler put Vice on the table and then went for a powerbomb, but Vice broke it up, only to get taken down again with strikes to the head. Baszler charged forward but Vice evaded her and that sent Baszler's knee right into the table, which caused her to scream out in pain. Vice capitalized, slamming the back of Baszler's leg and knee around the ring post. Vice continued to focus on the knee, kicking the back of it and then locking in a submission on it.

Vice then transitioned to another hold this time pulling the leg and trying to hyper-extend it. More switches followed, with Vice locking in yet a different hold on the leg. Vice took Bszler down again with a kick to the knee and then did it one more time, this time getting on Baszler's back and kicking her in the ribs. Vice got in a sleeper hold and almost got it, but Baszler was able to get to her feet. Baszler hit a takedown and pummeled Vice with punches, and then got in the Kirifuda Clutch.

Vice managed to escape it but then got clocked with a kick, but then Baszler got rocked with a back elbow that knocked her to the floor. Vice then got hit but Baszler then went on a tirade and started knocking out everyone surrounding the ring. Vice came back in with a punch to the face and then she went for the leg, but Baszler almost got an armbar locked in. Then Vice slammed her into the steel steps, and that led to a huge back elbow strike and a series of punches that led the referee to call the match. Vice has taken down the Queen of Spades.

NXT BATTLEGROUND

NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (C) vs. Ethan Page

NXT Women's Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Jordynne Grace (C)

NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match: Oba Femi (C) vs Wes Lee vs Joe Coffey

NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match: Kelani Jordan def. Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, and Michin

NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Axiom and Nathan Frazer (C) def. The Good Brothers

NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice def. Shayna Baszler

