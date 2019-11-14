WWE NXT: Bayley Gets Revenge on Shayna Baszler with Sudden Attack

With the next Survivor Series building up to a huge battle between Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT, the NXT brand has been especially aggressive in the build up. Suddenly invading Friday Night SmackDown following WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view, one of the most standout moments of that initial evening was how NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler came and attacked Bayley and Sasha Banks. NXT had been on high alert with the latest airing of the show, and fans saw just why when Bayley arrived right at the end to get her revenge.

As an unsuspecting Baszler came out to celebrate Io Shirai’s win against Mia Yim in the ladder match for their advantage in the Women’s WarGames match, the SmackDown Women’s Champion suddenly appeared and hit Baszler in the back with a chair before suddenly disappearing again.

During the entire night, the NXT women’s division had been attacked by a mysterious assailant. The members of Rhea Ripley’s team along with Baszler’s compatriots Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke were spotted knocked out cold at various points in the evening, and the NXT locker rooms were put on full alert against this hidden attacker. There were no real clues as to who this could be as NXT had drawn the attention of both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, but the end of the episode had cleared things up.

With this attack on Shayna Baszler, Bayley indeed sent a message against the NXT Women’s Champion following the disrespect she was shown on SmackDown. Much like how Baszler suddenly arrived to take out Bayley, Baszler was taken out in a subsequently quick fashion. Capitalizing on the fact that Baszler had directed her attention toward the upcoming WarGames, Bayley certainly made the most of this opportunity.

But now it begs the question of how Baszler will be firing back against the SmackDown Women’s Champion. Bayley won’t be the only one she has to worry about either as her Survivor Series match will be pitting her against Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch as well. So it’s going to be an all-out war by the looks of things as the top of each of these brands’ women’s divisions will be vying for that official top spot.