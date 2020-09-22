Report: WWE's NXT Roster Reportedly Dealing With a COVID-19 Outbreak

✖

Over the summer numerous reports about how WWE was handling the COVID-19 pandemic made their way online, with as many as 30 members of the roster and production crew testing positive for the virus back in July. Wrestlers and on-air personalities like AJ Styles and Kayla Braxton have come forward saying they dealt with the virus, but reports of another outbreak had died down once WWE moved its weekly production of Raw and SmackDown out of the Performance Center and into the Amway Center (the ThunderDome) in downtown Orlando. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the NXT roster. Both Spectrum Sports' Jon Alba and Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Monday that an outbreak recently took place within the NXT roster, on that was big enough to effect storyline plans for the show.

"Multiple sources: there was a COVID-19 outbreak within #NXT recently. Working on the details, but sources indicate it may have had a decent effect on creative," Alba wrote at the beginning of a Twitter thread on Monday night.

Source indicates some have gotten relaxed with mask wearing, especially in spots where some people congregate and there was concern over that. Am told people were still testing positive as recently as this weekend, with the belief being a coach accidentally spread it. #WWE #NXT — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) September 22, 2020

Sapp's report stated multiple positive tests were found back on Sept. 9, and that a number of classes inside the Performance Center were canceled last week as a result.

WWE has yet to comment on the situation. We will provide you with further updates as they become available.