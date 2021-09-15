WWE NXT Crowns New NXT Champion

It was finally time for the match to decide who the next NXT Champion would be in this new NXT 2.0 era, and it was Tommaso Ciampa, Von Wagner, LA Knight, and Pete Dunne battling it out for that honor. The bell rang and all four collided immediately, and Wagner and Ciampa found themselves alone in the ring for a bit and started trading blows. LA Knight got thrown by Wagner and then Dunne got rid of Wagner, so it was Ciampa and Dunne left to battle it out. Dunne did some work on Ciampa’s wrist and arm and Ciampa returned the favor with big punches to Dunne’s chest.

Knight tried to intervene but Ciampa sent him over the ropes, and then Dunne delivered a vicious clothesline to knock him down. Dunne then went to work on Ciampa’s fingers and arm, but Wagner stomped a hole in his face. Dunne then delivered big chops to Wagner, but Wagner hit a huge clothesline after a dropkick from Dunne. Then Wagner slammed Knight hard to the ground, encouraging boos from the crowd.

Ciampa then went on a tear, charging across the ring and delivering shoulders and then a twin clothesline to knock down almost everyone, but Wagner knocked him down. Then LA Knight almost had Dunne pinned, but Wagner broke that up as well. Knight knocked Wagner down but Ciampa then set him up for a Willow’s Bell and went for the pin, but Dunne pulled Knight out.

Then Ciampa dove over the ropes and knocked over everyone, and then he hit a massive knee on Dunne. Ciampa went for the Fairytale Ending but Dunne blocked it and got ahold of Ciampa’s fingers, snapping them and then h hitting the Bitter End, but Knight threw him through the ropes. Wagner then slammed Knight and went for a pin but Knight kicked out last minute.

Ciampa and Dunne both punched Wagner, and then they stared each other down before slugging it out. Ciampa got a knee in but Dunne hit a German Suplex that sent Ciampa out of the ring, and then he went to the rope rope. He was caught by Knight and a SuperPlex followed, but Wagner caught him and almost pinned him before Ciampa broke it up, and then he pinned him and got the win. Ciampa has once again become NXT Champion!

