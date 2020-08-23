WWE NXT Fans React to Karrion Kross Defeating Keith Lee To Become Champion

Keith Lee's reign as NXT Champion came to an end at 52 days on Saturday night, the second-shortest reign of any champion in the brand's history. Lee faced off with newcomer Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver XXX in the main event, and the finish wasn't predicted by many. While both superstars are hot right now, it seemed like most were predicting some kind of false finish to keep both guys strong coming out of the event.

Instead, Kross defeated Lee clean in the middle of the ring following a Doomsday Saito from the second rope. The show ended with a very cool visual of Kross and his manager, Scarlett Bordeaux, celebrating on the ramp.

While Kross seems to be a popular performer among fans on social media, reviews were mixed at pulling the trigger on the title change on Saturday night. We've collected some of the best reactions we saw.