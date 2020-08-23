WWE NXT Fans React to Karrion Kross Defeating Keith Lee To Become Champion
Keith Lee's reign as NXT Champion came to an end at 52 days on Saturday night, the second-shortest reign of any champion in the brand's history. Lee faced off with newcomer Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver XXX in the main event, and the finish wasn't predicted by many. While both superstars are hot right now, it seemed like most were predicting some kind of false finish to keep both guys strong coming out of the event.
Instead, Kross defeated Lee clean in the middle of the ring following a Doomsday Saito from the second rope. The show ended with a very cool visual of Kross and his manager, Scarlett Bordeaux, celebrating on the ramp.
While Kross seems to be a popular performer among fans on social media, reviews were mixed at pulling the trigger on the title change on Saturday night. We've collected some of the best reactions we saw.
Over Before It Started
prevnext
Well, god damn. Keith Lee's reign is over before it ever really started.
Karrion Kross is the new NXT champion. #NXTTakeOver— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 23, 2020
Not A Fan
prevnext
Whole match was utter dogshit.
As has been this whole storyline.
As has been the presentation of Kross's character.
Fuck this shit, forever.#NXTTakeOver https://t.co/CFhP8sMVV1— Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) August 23, 2020
See What He Did There?
prevnext
I’m fairly kross after that finish, I thought they would karrion with Keith’s title reign for another while #NXTTakeOver— Dan 🇮🇪 (@danthegrapsfan) August 23, 2020
Domination
prevnext
Wow! No man has been as dominant in #WWENXT from there debut to NEW #NXTChampion
Keith Lee is going to be a mega star
Kross’ time is now!#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/xDAkKZg04H— theWNRpodcast (@theWNRpodcast) August 23, 2020
Bad Guys Win
prevnext
Karrion Kross ended the reign of Keith Lee with a Doomsday Suplex from the middle rope.
The villain triumphs over the hero.
𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖊𝖓𝖉 𝖎𝖘 𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖊. ❌⌛#NXTTakeOver @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/Y0SeEwoz7V— The Signature Spot (@SignatureSpot) August 23, 2020
No Complaints
prevnext
We can’t complain guys
Yes we get it Lee deserves better
Yes we get it Lee doesn’t deserve to be a transitional champion
But the way that Karrion Kross is being built & being booked, Kross had to win but it made Keith Lee looked strong in defeat. Very good match.#NXTTakeOver— #TeamJD (@EKCone909) August 23, 2020
Main Roster Bound
prev
Good main event. Kross has been booked way to strong to lose that one. Lee main roster? He’s certainly ready. #NXTTakeOver— Zack Heydorn (@zheydorntorch) August 23, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.