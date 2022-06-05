WWE NXT Sets Date for The Great American Bash 2022

✖

WWE NXT has officially set the release date for its next major event this Summer, The Great American Bash! Ever since it was fully incorporated into the WWE NXT brand, the Great American Bash has been one of the fun TV events that the program has had that shows off a card much like a standard premium live event would. With NXT In Your House headlining the program with the event for the month of June, now WWE NXT is already looking ahead to the next stacked card for their major event coming in July. Now it's just a matter of seeing what the card will look like.

As WWE NXT In Your House was heading into its main event, the program announced what was coming next this Summer by confirming that WWE NXT The Great American Bash is set for Tuesday, July 5th this year at 8PM EST/7PM CST. While there are currently no announcements as to what to expect from the next major event just yet, the announcement of the date means that we will see some of the fallout developing here carry on to the next major show. You can check out the official announcement from WWE NXT below:

As for the latest WWE NXT event, the card and results for WWE NXT In Your House breaks down as such:

Tony D'Angelo, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan def. Legado del Fantasma

NXT Women's Tag Team Championships: Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (Toxic Attraction) def. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

The results left a lot to be desired in terms of which main championship titles changed hands, and therefore that's something fans will definitely want to keep an eye on heading into the Great American Bash this July. There are more contenders springing up, and many more stars that could develop in that short time. With this event helping the lead into SummerSlam and what's coming next, fans will definitely need to keep a close watch.

What do you think? Are you excited for the next Great American Bash to hit NXT this July? What are you hoping to see from the special event? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!