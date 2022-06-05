WWE NXT Crowns new North American Champion at In Your House

✖

WWE NXT's North American Championship was on the line tonight during NXT In Your House, and over the past few weeks, the animosity between Champion Cameron Grimes and Carmelo Hayes has built to a fever pitch. Tonight it was time for that battle to finally be decided, and both stars countered constantly thanks to knowing each other so well. Trick Williams tried to give his friend the upper hand at several points, but Grimes always found a way to keep the numbers advantage at bay, and at one point it looked like he had the win in the bag. Hayes kept getting up though, and after leaping off the top rope and delivering a kick with authority, it was Hayes who was once again being crowned the new NXT North American Champion.

Both were slow to approach and then they locked up aggressively, and Grimes would slam Hayes down and then throw him into the ropes but Hayes sent him tumbling only for Grimes to stay on his feet. They exchanged moves again and came to a stalemate and then Hayes missed again but Hayes tried to get his shoulders down, and they exchanged another two sets of covers before getting back to their feet.

Grimes clocked Hayes with a big kick to the chest but Hayes returned the favor only to get picked up and slammed down on his back. Then Grimes kicked him in the chest again but Hayes kicked out of the cover. Hayes would bounce back and knock Grimes to the outside and then rolled him back in only to deliver a slick move over the top rope that brought Grimes down on the ring apron and sent him to the ground.

Hayes rolled Grimes back in and continued to keep him down, but Grimes got to his feet only to have his foot caught. Grimes fought out of it but missed on his next attack, and Hayes went to make him pay but Grimes evaded the move. Then Hayes evaded the next move and flew through the air, clotheslining Grimes into a cover but he kicked out. Trick Williams would help out on the next move by Hayes, tiring his hand to the 2nd rope but he freed himself only to get met by Hayes, who slammed him down and went for a cover but Grimes kicked out.

Hayes focused on the shoulder and arm of Grimes next, but Grimes reversed things when he jumped onto the ropes alongside Hayes and flipped him and slammed him down. Both weren't very solid in their standing and then Grimes sent Hayes to the outside and hit a huge knee strike. Hayes was picked up by Grimes and brought down into a cover but Hayes kicked out again. Grimes lifted Hayes but was countered though Grimes hit him with a super kick but he grabbed the bottom rope. Grimes landed a big punch and then went for another move but he didn't get all of it and landed on his back. Then Hayes brought him down into a cover but he kicked out.

Another near fall followed and Grimes set up for his finisher but Hayes hit a kick to the head and then Grimes hit one and a hurricanrana, and then a dive over the top rope knocked down Hayes and Williams. Then Williams tried to grab Grimes' leg but Grimes sent him hard to the floor. Grimes then ran into the turnbuckle in the ring and Hayes went up top. He connected with a huge kick and covered Grimes, and that was it. Hayes is now once again your North American Champion.

