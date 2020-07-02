WWE NXT's Tegan Nox Wins and Becomes No. 1 Contender at Great American Bash

✖

NXT's Great American Bash features a loaded card, and it was four of the black and gold brand's biggest stars kicking things off. Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Dakota Kai were up first in the Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match, which is set to crown the No. 1 Contender for the Women's Division. The winner will go on to face Io Shirai, and all four pulled out all the stops to make it happen tonight. Early on LeRae and Kai tried to get out of the ring and take things outside, but it wasn't long before everyone ended up trading blows and getting in their shots. Ultimately there could only be one winner, and that honor went to Tegan Nox.

Early on Nox and LeRae faced off in the ring, the former best friends who haven't seen eye to eye lately. They were interrupted by Kai, but before LeRae could capitalize Yim took her out. Then we got a series of crazy moves outside of the ring, including a top turnbuckle dive by LeRae, and it seemed she was going to be one of the hardest to eliminate, but Yim took her out first.

Kai tried to make Yim the next one out, but Yim kicked out before the pin could go through. After that, all three remaining stars ended up bruised, as Kai put Nox in a submission hold only to have Yim put Kai in a hold, and all three put pressure on the others. That cleared the way for Nox and Yim to pin Kai, but Kai kicked out somehow.

The three stars continued to get near falls, with Yim looking as if she pinned Kai at one point, but Kai did not go down, and Kai ended up being th one to use a bridge and take out Yim.

That left mortal enemies Kai and Nox, and it looked like Kai had the upper hand with a hold locked in, but Nox kept fighting out of it. Kai kept trying to lock it in, but Nox wouldn't give up, and eventually, she managed to break free and attempt a pin, but Kai kicked out.

They kept pulling out every trick in their arsenal, and it appeared at one point Kai would make Nox submit, but Nox was able to connect with the Shining Wizard and knock Kai out, pinning her and earning her shot at Io Shirai.

Here's the full card for tonight's episode.

Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match (No. 1 Contender) - Mia Yim vs Tegan Nox vs Candice LeRae vs Dakota Kai

Strap Match - Dexter Lumis vs Roderick Strong

Handicap Match - Rhea Ripley vs Aliyah and Robert Stone

Oney Lorcan vs Timothy Thatcher

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks

You can find the official description for The Great American Bash night 1 below.

"The Great American Bash returns on NXT! Highlighting the action is a clash between NXT's present and its past as NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai faces WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks in a non-title match. Additionally, Dexter Lumis is sure to finally get his hands on Roderick Strong when they face off in NXT's first-ever Strap Match, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai battle in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Women's Title, and much more. Catch it all Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

What have you thought of the event thus far? Let us know in the comments or find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB to talk all things NXT!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.