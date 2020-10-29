NXT Draws Bigger Audience Than AEW Dynamite With the Halloween Havoc Revival

✖

NXT's decision to revive Halloween Havoc for this week's episode paid off in a big way, as WWE's Black & Gold Brand managed to bring in a higher audience while going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. According to ShowBuzz Daily, the episode finished with an audience of 876,000 compared to Dynamite's 781,000. This marked the first time NXT has brought in a higher viewership than its competition since the second night of The Great American Bash on July 8, and the first time the show has cracked 800,000 while facing direct competition since last December.

The Halloween-themed episode also brought in a 0.25 rating in the target demo, the show's best since February. Dynamite still managed to outdraw it in that category with a 0.32 rating.

Hosted by Shotzi Blackheart, the show featured a pair of championship matches, a "Haunted House of Terror" cinematic match between Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes, a surprise return and heel turn by Pete Dunne and a smattering of singles matches involving Rhea Ripley, Raquel Gonzalez, Santos Escobar and Jake Atlas. Johnny Gargano made history during the show by becoming the first two-time NXT North American Champion, while Candice LeRae failed to dethrone Io Shirai as the new NXT Women's Champion.

Over on Dynamite, Cody Rhodes retained the TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy (thanks to some questionable tactics by Arn Anderson), Kenny Omega and Hangman Page advanced to the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament and The Young Bucks upped the ante for their match against FTR at Full Gear. Next week's episode will serve as the go-hoe show for the Nov. 7 pay-per-view.

Check out the full card (so far) below: