Fight Pit Match Pulled From NXT New Year's Evil

NXT will kick off 2021 on Wednesday night with the special New Year's Evil event. Hosted by Dexter Lumis, the pay-per-view-esque event will be headlined by the long-awaited rematch between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly. Another match originally advertised for the show was Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher in a Fight Pit Match, a unique cage match stipulation that debuted last summer. Ciampa threw down the challenge to Thatcher back on Dec. 23.

However, WWE.com's official post for the event has no mention of the Fight Pit Match. The card, as of now, includes:

NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Santos Escobar vs. Gran Metalik

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez (Last Woman Standing

Damian Priest vs. Karrion Kross

WWE has already teased an update on social media via William Regal. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, the match was pulled due to one of the two being injured. We'll provide more updates as they become available.

This likely has to do with Ciampa vs. Thatcher. One of the two is injured and as of yesterday it wasn't a sure thing if the match would happen or not. https://t.co/D2K75cieAP — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 6, 2021

This story is developing...