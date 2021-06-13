Raquel Gonzalez Thinks All-Women NXT Pay-Per-View Is a Great Idea

✖

NXT is ready to tear the house down once again with tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, which features a card full of Championship matches. That includes a much-anticipated match between NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Ember Moon, and ComicBook.com had a chance to speak to Gonzalez ahead of tonight's big title defense. During our conversation we talked about how when Raw interfered and essentially screwed Raquel and Dakota Kai out of their Tag Titles, NXT created their own. So, with many fans wondering when WWE will get around to doing another all-women Evolution pay-per-view, I asked if NXT would jump ahead again and do their own all-women's event, and asked if the brand could support it.

"100%. We've had so many new recruits to the performance center recently, and a good handful of them have been women of different talents, different backgrounds coming from all over the circuit. I think we could support that, and I think that's a great idea," Gonzalez said.

"I've never actually pictured that in my head, but having a full NXT Women's Evolution, the first Evolution, it was around that time too, where I wasn't ready yet, so I didn't get to participate in it," Gonzalez said. "And watching my friends, Dakota, Rhea, Bianca, all of them go to Evolution and get to participate in this history-making moment, it made me want to have that opportunity too, and to think that it could happen on NXT and have a full-on only women's NXT pay-per-view, that would be, I mean, just exciting. I would love to see that. And of course, if I retain my title and it's anytime soon, I would be main eventing that. So, yes."

NXT's Women's Division is absolutely elite, and to see them get their own pay-per-view would be incredible, so fingers crossed it happens, because I would certainly love to see it.

You can find the official description for tonight's TakeOver: In Your House below.

"Will NXT Champion Karrion Kross' dominance be enough to survive a star-studded Fatal 5-Way against Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne? Elsewhere, Raquel Gonzalez defends the NXT Women's Title against Ember Moon and more. Catch NXT TakeOver: In Your House live on Sunday at 8 E/5 P, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network elsewhere."

Here's the full card for In Your House:

Mercedes Martinez vs Xia Li

Cameron Grimes vs LA Knight (Ladder Match for the Million Dollar Championship

NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed & NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs Legado del Fantasma (Winner Take All Six-Man Tag)

NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs Ember Moon

NXT Champion Karrion Kross w Scarlett vs Kyle O'Reilly vs Adam Cole vs Johnny Gargano vs Pete Dunne (Fatal 5-Way Match)

What match are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!