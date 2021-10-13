WWE NXT Reveals New Stipulation for NXT Women’s Title Match at Halloween Havoc

Anticipation is high for NXT’s now annual Halloween Havoc, and one of the biggest matches on the card is the battle for the NXT Women’s Championship between Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Mandy Rose, who leads Toxic Attraction. Gonzalez and Rose have been at odds ever since Toxic Attraction surrounded Gonzalez and ganged up on her shortly after they formed, and now Gonzalez has added a stipulation to the big title match. Tonight Gonzalez revealed that the match would also serve as the return of Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal, and NXT made it official later in the night.

For those unfamiliar, Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal is where you spin a wheel to see what the stipulation will be on any given match. There was also a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match at last year’s Halloween Havoc, which was hosted by Shotzi Blackheart. We don’t know who will be the host for this year’s show or if there will be one, but here is what made the wheel last time around.

– Coal Miner’s (Glove on a Pole) Match

– Blindfold Match

– Trick Or Street Fight

– Chamber Of Horrors Match

– Biker’s Chain Match

– Buried Alive Match

– Boiler Room Brawl

– Casket Match

– Devil’s Playground Match

– Weapon Wild Match

– Shotzi’s Choice

We’ll have to see if these stay intact or if there are replacements for several of the stipulations, though Shotzi’s Choice will obviously change. As for the stipulation itself, Raquel has been involved in several hard-hitting matches, though we’re not sure if she’s been involved in several of these.

In addition to Gonzalez vs Rose, there are two other confirmed matches for the card. You can find the entire current card below.

Tommaso Ciampa (C) vs Bron Breakker (NXT Championship Match)

Raquel Gonzalez (C) vs Mandy Rose (Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal Match)

Io Shirai & Zoey Stark (C) vs Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta vs Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin (Triple Threat NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match)

