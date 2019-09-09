NXT Sells Out First Four Live USA Network Episodes

With NXT‘s move from the WWE Network to the USA Network just around the corner, the tickets for their live episodes from Full Sail University just became a hot commodity. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, tickets for the Sept. 18, Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 were all sold out by Monday morning. The latter two shows sold out in less than a day.

NXT will make its USA Network debut on Sept. 18, but only partially. Due to the USA Network original series Suits airing its final two episodes in the coming weeks, NXT will only get one hour on USA for its first two episodes before switching back to the WWE Network for the second hour. The full two-hour live episodes will begin airing only on USA starting on Oct. 2 — the same night AEW premieres its two-hour weekly live show on TNT.

Below is the announced card for the Sept. 18 NXT episode:

Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong for the NXT North American Championship

Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair for the NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender Spot

Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain in a Street Fight

NXT Champion Adam Cole recently spoke with ComicBook.com about the brand’s move to cable television, and the upcoming “Wednesday Night Wars” with AEW.

“Not so much,” Cole said when asked if it feels like a “war” between the two brands. “To me, I view it as a really exciting time to be a wrestling fan. I’ve said this before so many times. There are so many different avenues and outlets for people to enjoy so many different types of wrestling, and I really do think one of the number one keys to the success of NXT is that we’ve been focused on making NXT the best show that it possibly can be.

“I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: I really do think bell to bell, NXT is the strongest brand in wrestling. I’m very confident in our team. I’m very proud of our team, so for us, we’re going to continue to do what we’ve always done and that’s focus on making sure that NXT puts on the best show possible, not so much thinking about what everyone else is doing.”

Tickets for the next two episodes of NXT will go on sale on Wednesday. According to WWE, the show will emanate from Full Sail in Orlando, Florida every week for the foreseeable future.