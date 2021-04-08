Major NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver Match Reportedly Cut Short

✖

Night One of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver ended on a high note with Raquel Gonzalez defeating Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship. The match clocked it at just shy of 16 minutes, ending minutes into the show's overrun. But according to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp the match was supposed to keep going and had to be cut down due to matches earlier ijn the night running long.

Having to adjust for time is nothing new for WWE events, but this is an unusual occurrence for a TakeOver event as those usually don't have strict time windows. The show was simulcast on both the USA Network and the Peacock streaming service, marking the final time the Black & Gold Brand will air on Wednesday nights before next week's move to Tuesdays.

Night Two of Stand & Deliver will air exclusively on Peacock tonight.

As for what's next for Shirai, Triple H addressed "The Genius of the Sky's" future with NXT during the post-show media conference call.

"I think there's always more to achieve. I think, first of all, Io Shirai has the right to do what she wants to do," he said (h/t Inside The Ropes). "So to me, if she wants to take time off, she takes time off. If she wants to come back and go after Raquel Gonzalez, she's earned that right. If she wants to do something else forbidden or any of that, she's earned the right to do all of it."

"But it's an interesting thing here where whenever somebody loses in NXT, they're so dominant, they're so big, they're so whatever, you know, and they have this incredible run. And then all of a sudden there's a bump in the road," he continued. "They lose a match. And everybody's like, 'well, you know, clearly they're going someplace else.' Like, why is that? You know, it's just a funny thing. Like if somebody loses any place else in the world, nobody goes 'well they're going someplace else.'"

