NXT's Raquel Gonzalez Defeats Io Shirai and Becomes NXT Women's Champion at TakeOver: Stand And Deliver

After a night full of outstanding matches during Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, it was time for the main event, as NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai headed to the ring to take on one of her most dangerous challengers in Raquel Gonzalez. Shirai went out of her way to challenge Gonzalez after taking care of business against Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez, and since then they've locked horns a few times but not in a match. Now the time has finally arrived to figure out who will be the next Champion, and the bell had barely been sounded when Shirai charged at Gonzalez.

Gonzalez showed off that impressive power though and shook her off, punishing her with punches. Shirai recovered and sent Gonzalez reeling and then followed it up with hard-hitting chops, and then slammed her knees into her in the corner. Gonzalez then powered out of it though, catching her but Shirai shook free and sent Gonzalez out of the ring before she could pick her all the way up. Shirai then kicked Gonzalez to the side of the barricade.

At that point Dakota Kai got involved in the match, attacking Shirai, but the referee caught her and sent Kai out of the ring and backstage. Gonzalez tried to capitalize, but Shirai kicked her (after missing one) and sent her back to the ground. Gonzalez recovered quickly though, and picked up Shirai and threw her shoulder first into the post.

That did some damage, and Gonzalez went for the pin but Shirai kicked out. Gonzalez then showed off that power again, lifting Shirai and slamming her onto the top rope. Gonzalez was doing some damage and followed it up with more elbows to the midsection, which had been hit by the top rope. Gonzalez then went to pick up Shirai. but Shirai landed on her feet and hit her with some chops, and then Gonzalez returned the favor with a huge blow that sent Shirai down to the mat.

Then Gonzalez picked her up and stretched Shirai over her shoulder, extending her arms and upper torso. Shirai managed to get free but Gonzalez then lifted her up by her shoulders, but Shirai reversed it and flipped Gonzalez over. Then an arm drag sent her reeling, followed by a kick to the face. Shirai hit her with a springboard missile dropkick, and then flipped Gonzalez around and slammed her to the mat.

Gonzalez lifted Shirai but she escaped again, locking in a submission in the center of the ring, though Gonzalez managed to get to the rope. Shirai headed to the top rope and hit a moonsault, colliding with Gonzalez and sending both to the ramp. Gonzalez was up on the ramp and Shirai ran at her and hit her with double knees.

Shiri disappeared for a bit, and when we saw her next she was up on top of the skull hanging above the entrance ramp, and she jumped off it and landed on Gonzalez, colliding with the steel grate. Both got in the ring again, and Shirai hit Gonzalez with a top rope moonsault but Gonzalez kicked out, and this clearly frustrated Shirai, since no one kicks out of that ever. Gonzalez then slammed Shirai hard to the outside of the ring, and Shirai looked vulnerable. Gonzalez stalked her but Shirai pushed her off, though Gonzalez followed it up with a huge clothesline. Gonzalez picked her up again and then hit her with a huge powerbomb, and that was enough for the pin and the win. Raquel Gonzalez is now you renew NXT Women's Champion.

Here are the full cards and the results so far for Night 1 and 2.

Night 1

Zoey Stark defeated Toni Storm (Pre-show)

NXT Women's Championship Match: Champion Io Shirai vs Raquel Gonzalez

NXT United Kingdom Championship Match: Champion Walter defeated Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK defeated Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma

Pete Dunne Defeated Kushida

Gauntlet Match for North American Championship Opportunity: Bronson Reed defeated Leon Ruff, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Cameron Grimes, Dexter Lumis, and LA Knight

Night 2

NXT Championship Match: Champion Finn Balor vs Karrion Kross

Unsanctioned Match: Adam Cole vs Kyle O'Reilly

NXT North American Championship Match: Champion Johnny Gargano vs TBD

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs The Way

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Ladder Match: Champion Santos Escobar vs Champion Jordan Devlin

