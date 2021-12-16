WWE NXT Superstar Gives Injury Update

Injuries are unfortunately a part of the professional wrestling business, and WWE NXT’s Zoey Stark was taken out of action after suffering an ACL and Meniscus tear during the match at Halloween Havoc. She had surgery not too long ago, and she provided an update on her status on social media. Stark posted a video with the caption “Officially off the crutches and walking on my own! Next step = RUNNING @WWENXT #WWENXT, and the video shows her walking at a steady clip with a brace around her leg. She seems to be recovering quickly, and we can’t wait to see her back in a ring when she’s fully healed.

The kayfabe reason for the injury was an attack by Toxic Attraction, and after surgery, she had a message for them. Stark wrote “Sadly, I tore my ACL/Meniscus due to Toxic’s attack. Here’s the bad news for the “champs”. Surgery went great and I’m already rehabbing. I’ll be back BETTER & STRONGER with three targets in mind! Until then @shirai_io @KacyCatanzaro @wwekayden kick their ass tonight! @WWENXT”

It would seem Stark will have plenty of revenge to seek out when she gets back to NXT, and who knows, if the faction still holds the titles when she gets back, perhaps she will be the one to dethrone them.

Stark teamed up with Io Shirai earlier this year, but they were not exactly friends. Stark tried to cement a friendship with Shirai, but Shirai didn’t go for it, though they were still able to defeat The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell and in the process become the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. They would defend their titles successfully until they met Toxic Attraction’s Jayne and Dolin at Halloween Havoc, and there they would lose their titles.

The same night Mandy Rose would defeat Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship, so all of Toxic Attraction is now wearing gold around their waists. It would definitely seem to be their time at the moment, and any possible rematch between the two teams will have to wait until Stark is back in the ring. Shirai did get a win against them though at WarGames, as her team of Gonzalez, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade came away the victors.

We wish Stark a speedy recovery, and hope she is back and better than ever soon.

Do you want to see Stark reteam with Shirai after she returns or go on a singles run? Let us know in the comments!