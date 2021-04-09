Seven Feuds WWE NXT Can Book After NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver has come and gone, and WWE's Black & Gold brand will start a new era on a new night beginning with next week's Tuesday episode. This week's two-night TakeOver saw three new champions get crowned while a fourth was officially unified, meaning that the titles scenes are about to see some serious shake-ups. Here are seven great feuds NXT can start up heading out of Stand & Deliver. Who steps up first to try a challenge Karrion Kross? Does Io Shirai get another crack at Raquel Gonzalez? Can literally anyone stop Walter? Tell us your predictions on what NXT will do next in the comments below!

Finn Balor vs. Walter Today in #WWENXT History: March 12, 2020 — “I didn’t come here to boost the ratings. I came here for WALTER!” Finn Bálor INVADES #NXTUK, confronting Imperium and dismantling Alexander Wolfe in the main event. Bálor holds a 3-0 record on NXT UK. He has still yet to face WALTER. pic.twitter.com/TCs9NjnTRf — Peyton Wesner (@pcwesner) March 13, 2021 We were robbed of seeing this match at an NXT UK TakeOver last year because of COVID, and their respective performances at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver only increased the hype for a bout between "The Prince" and "The Ring General." Plus, Balor is one of the few people who could believably take down Walter. prevnext

MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans MSK with GOLD >#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/DTm3N36eJt — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 9, 2021 At this point it's hard to not feel bad for GYV. They've lost back-to-back in the finals of the Dusty Cup over the last two years and wound up taking the pin in Wednesday night's triple threat. They feel like the perfect antithesis to MSK's energetic nature, so it feels like another match down the road is a no-brainer. prevnext

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai History, no, HERSTORY is made tonight as @RaquelWWE defeats @shirai_io to become the NEW #WWENXT #WomensChampion!!! #AndNew #NXTTakeOver #NXTWomensTitle pic.twitter.com/1a3YRVi4tB — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021 It won't happen right away, but the Shawn Michaels/Diesel dynamic between Kai and Gonzalez has been there since basically Day 1. Don't be shocked if, at least by the end of the summer, Kai finally lets her jealousy of Gonzalez's reign get to her head. prevnext

Johnny Gargano vs. Cameron Grimes Is it Wednesday already?! Dag on I meant to come to work today but I've been busy vacationing! #KissMyGRITS it's a holiday! @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vs4y9LCzPa — Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) March 17, 2021 You know darn well the segments between these two would be hilarious. Make it happen! prevnext

Santos Escobar vs. Kushida For the family. For the Legado. 💜 🇲🇽#NXTTakeOver @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @RaulMendozaWWE pic.twitter.com/Ea5OGSTT1d — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021 It's kind of amazing that Kushida still hasn't held a title in NXT given how decorated he was in New Japan's junior division. While he's still a believable contender for the other two singles titles, a rivalry with Escobar over the Cruiserweight title could be a ton of fun. prevnext