Seven Feuds WWE NXT Can Book After NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver

By Connor Casey

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver has come and gone, and WWE's Black & Gold brand will start a new era on a new night beginning with next week's Tuesday episode. This week's two-night TakeOver saw three new champions get crowned while a fourth was officially unified, meaning that the titles scenes are about to see some serious shake-ups. Here are seven great feuds NXT can start up heading out of Stand & Deliver.

Who steps up first to try a challenge Karrion Kross? Does Io Shirai get another crack at Raquel Gonzalez? Can literally anyone stop Walter? Tell us your predictions on what NXT will do next in the comments below!

Karrion Kross vs. Kyle O'Reilly

While his feud with Cole likely isn't over (it never truly is), O'Reilly seems poised to be the underdog who eventually finds a way to dethrone Kross. However long they want to pull the trigger on that feud remains to be seen.

Finn Balor vs. Walter

We were robbed of seeing this match at an NXT UK TakeOver last year because of COVID, and their respective performances at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver only increased the hype for a bout between "The Prince" and "The Ring General." Plus, Balor is one of the few people who could believably take down Walter.

MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

At this point it's hard to not feel bad for GYV. They've lost back-to-back in the finals of the Dusty Cup over the last two years and wound up taking the pin in Wednesday night's triple threat. They feel like the perfect antithesis to MSK's energetic nature, so it feels like another match down the road is a no-brainer.

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai

It won't happen right away, but the Shawn Michaels/Diesel dynamic between Kai and Gonzalez has been there since basically Day 1. Don't be shocked if, at least by the end of the summer, Kai finally lets her jealousy of Gonzalez's reign get to her head.

Johnny Gargano vs. Cameron Grimes

You know darn well the segments between these two would be hilarious. Make it happen! 

Santos Escobar vs. Kushida

It's kind of amazing that Kushida still hasn't held a title in NXT given how decorated he was in New Japan's junior division. While he's still a believable contender for the other two singles titles, a rivalry with Escobar over the Cruiserweight title could be a ton of fun. 

Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight

Love him or hate him, Lumis seems to have found a new target in the loudmouthed Knight.

