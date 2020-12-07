Austin Theory Channels Vince McMahon While Revealing He's One of Johnny Gargano's Ghostfaces

✖

Johnny Gargano captured the NXT North American Championship for a record third time at NXT Takeover WarGames, and he got an assist from an entire pack of mysterious figures wearing Ghostface masks. The rest of the group disappeared once Gargano pinned Leon Ruff, but one of them stuck around to unmask and reveal he was Austin Theory.

Theory then looked directly into the camera and stated "It's me, Austin! It was me all along Austin!" Fans of the Attitude Era will undoubtedly recognize Theory mentioning Vince McMahon's infamous reveal as "The Higher Power" for the Ministry of Darkness.

This story is developing...