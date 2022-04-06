WWE NXT UK Stars Make NXT 2.0 Debut

Tonight’s episode of NXT was full of surprises and a rather shocking twist ending involving a WWE legend, but it also offered up a long-awaited debut earlier in the night. The Creed Brothers ended up coming to blows with Imperium after a confrontation between Gunther and Bron Breakker, but the bigger development occurred after the match. After The Creed Brothers emerged victorious, they were blindsided by two masked figures all in black. They would pull their masks away to reveal themselves as former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, and they are here to stay.

During their introduction, we also learned their new names. Lewis Howley is now Kit Wilson and Sam Stoker is now Elton Prince, though we’ll have to wait and see if any major changes have been made to their characters overall. They were a big-time Tag Team in NXT UK for a reason, so hopefully not much has changed in their reintroduction stateside.

Pretty Deadly were a major force to be reckoned with in NXT UK, as they held the titles for 287 days before Moustache Mountain finally defeated them for the titles last year. Since then many have been wondering if they would turn up in NXT 2.0, and now they’ve put themselves right in the middle of everything. The Creed Brothers seemed on a straight track towards the NXT Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by MSK, but now it seems they will need to deal with Pretty Deadly before resuming that path.

In the meantime MSK will defend their Tag Team Championships against Grayson Waller and Sanga next week, so regardless of whether or not The Creed Brothers or Pretty Deadly end up taking the win, they might have to go through Waller and Sanga to get a shot at those titles after next week. For that, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Over the last few weeks, mystery figures have been attacking Diamond Mine and even destroyed their locker room, and at first Diamond Mine assumed it was teams like MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Briggs and Jensen. Now we know it was Pretty Deadly, and after tonight’s episode Malcolm and the Creed Brothers issued a message to the newly arrived duo, and they were far from happy.

What did you think of Pretty Deadly’s WWE NXT debut? Let us know in the comments!