Roman Reigns Has an Incredible New Nickname and WWE Just Filed Its Trademark

Between “The Tribal Chief” and “The Head of the Table,” Roman Reigns has come a long way from running around the WWE with the nickname “The Big Dog.” The reigning WWE Universal Champion is set to take on Brock Lesnar at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view next Thursday and thanks to some clever wordplay from Paul Heyman he has a new nickname that directly counters Lesnar’s “Suplex City” — “The Suplex-orcist.” WWE has already filed the trademark for the name (both with and without the hyphen) and has released a new shirt commemorating it.

Per the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO), the filing reads, “Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, pajamas, scarves, gloves; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts,” it continues. So expect quite a bit of merchandise if the nickname manages to catch on.

During an interview with On Demand Entertainment leading up to his match with John Cena at SummerSlam, Reigns named the three WWE legends he’s trying to emulate with his heel persona.

“Bret Hart was always my guy,” Reigns began. “I enjoyed that sports-centric, athletic type of performance that he put on. He was a pro wrestler’s pro wrestler. His work ethic and the amount of dedication he put in is second to none. As I got older, you hear all the stories and all the respect that has shined on The Undertaker. I had a match with him, to be able to do it again would have been awesome. The meat of his career, when he was a weekly full-time performer, it would have been awesome to do a full tour to be able to go around the world and learn from him and experience what it’s like to be in the ring with him night after night would have been really good. Right now, Ric Flair, in my own way…we’re not the same type of performers or characters but there is a similar light that I’m trying to shine on my legacy and this portion of my career that he’s known for.

“Elevating all talent, being consistent and durable for years and constantly pulling the best out of every single person in the ring with me,” he continued. “These are traits that I’m trying to emulate.”