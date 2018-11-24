WWE: Paige Wanted To Manage Ronda Rousey

Paige is on TVs every week as Smackdown Live’s General Manager, but at one point she was looking to become Ronda Rousey’s manager upon her debut in WWE.

Paige recently opened up about her transition from in-ring competitor to the boss of Smackdown Live, and during the interview, she was asked if she would like to switch things up someday and be an individual’s manager, and she certainly seems up for it if the right opportunity comes along. “I would love to be a manager, kind of like Paul Heyman one day,” Paige told Planeta Wrestling. “I would love to do anything like that.”

When asked who she would like to manage specifically Paige mentioned she had hoped to manage Ronda Rousey at one time. “Oh man, who would I love to manage…let’s see…everybody! I wanted to manage Ronda at one point but she doesn’t need me, she doesn’t need me but just anyone. Bring em on,” Paige said.

Ronda ended up coming in solo, though she had allies early on like Kurt Angle (the then Monday Night Raw General Manager) and Natalya. The Bella Twins also offered support, but that broke down into a rivalry that culminated at Evolution.

Paige would’ve made an interesting addition to Ronda’s debut, though as she’s shown in the past few months she is doing just fine on her own. While Paige didn’t manage Ronda, she did end up being the leader of Absolution when she made her big return alongside Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The two are still friends, but it seems those initial team dreams of team domination are starting to wilt if recent actions are anything to go by.

As for Paige, she’s really enjoyed being a General Manager, and while she is sad she doesn’t get to compete in the ring being a GM still allows her to interact with the superstars and the fans in a unique way.

“I wouldn’t change a thing, because even the mistakes that I’ve made have made me into the person I am today,” Paige said. “So, I wouldn’t change a thing. Obviously, I wish I could wrestle but it took me down a journey now, where I’m Smackdown General Manager, and it’s incredible. I get to work with the girls and the guys, I’m on every pay-per-view, I’m on every TV, ya know? So, it’s good. I like it.”

While Ronda’s had a good run so far, it hit a hiccup at Survivor Series when she was decimated by Charlotte Flair, who was competing for an injured Becky Lynch. Here’s hoping she can make a quick recovery.

