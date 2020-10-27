Watch: Pat McAfee Admits to Hiring Ridge Holland to Attack Adam Cole

✖

NXT TakeOver 31 ended on a mysterious note back in early October when Ridge Holland appeared at ringside with an unconscious Adam Cole trapped over his shoulder. Holland then claimed the following week on NXT that he was paid by someone to take out the former NXT Champion, but he suffered a freak injury later that same episode when his knee buckled while trying to catch Oney Lorcan on dive outside the ring. Fast forward to last week when Pat McAfee made his surprise return to the company and helped Lorcan and Danny Burch become the new NXT Tag Team Champions by attacking the members of Undisputed Era.

McAfee decided to tie up some loose ends this week by admitting he was the one who paid Holland to attack Cole. The former NFL punter has had beef with Cole and his faction for months, resulting in his debut match against Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX in the summer.

Who do you think bought that Mercedes? Whatever’s left of the Undisputed Era and whoever else from #WWENXT that wants some can come get some at #HalloweenHavoc on Wednesday if they got a problem with it. Remember.. We’re the greatest. You suck. Cheers. https://t.co/eFfDy6WTLR pic.twitter.com/6zYkaW6oMZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 26, 2020

WWE announced McAfee will appear on NXT this week to celebrate Lorcan and Burch's championship victory. This week's NXT will also have a special Halloween Havoc theme, reviving the classic WCW Halloween-themed event. Check out the card for the show below:

NXT North American Championship: Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano (Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal)

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae (Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal)

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Haunted House of Terror Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

The company confirmed on this week's Raw that, despite winning the "battle for brand supremacy" last year, NXT will not take part in this year's Survivor Series. Check out the full card (so far) for the show below: